Oculus React VR takes you behind the scenes of ‘Jumanji’ and the British Museum

Earlier this year, Oculus announced React VR, a library which made it easier for developers to share their VR projects with the world. And the company’s blog now shows a handpicked selection of some VR experiences from the React library.

Jumanji

The first one on offer is an interactive look at Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The program is basically a 3D scavenger hunt where you explore the jungle and pick up objects to unlock behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming movie. You might see it as a high-tech version of the special features section one would find on a DVD or Blu-Ray set.

Museums from around the world

The British Museum has teamed up with Oculus to create an interactive virtual tour of the British Museum’s famous Egyptian exhibit complete with text, commentary from the curator, and 3D models of the items on display.

“We’re hugely excited to offer people around the world access to this first-of-its-kind gallery tour,” Hannah Boulton, Head of Press & Marketing, told Oculus. “The British Museum has always been open to everyone, but this kind of technology means we can make this a reality in an unprecedented way, allowing anyone across the world to immerse themselves in our Egyptian collections. We’re proud to have worked with Oculus on this important project.”

Art lovers may be more interested in the virtual tour of the National Gallery’s Sainsbury Wings, which allows users to tour the gallery’s collection of Renaissance-era art in the comfort of their own home.

The full tour will launch in December and will allow users to explore two of the gallery’s rooms.

“The National Gallery believes immersive media like VR has the potential to change the way people create, consume, and distribute art,” Digital Director Chris Michaels said. “We want to explore the many different ways that will impact what we do and are delighted to work with Oculus, Vizor, and Matterport on this brilliant collaboration.”

These virtual tours won’t compare to actually going to the museums in person, but we are still intrigued by the possibilities on offer here. For a lot of people, this may be the closest they can get to the British Museum or National Gallery.