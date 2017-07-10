Oculus launches ‘Summer of Rift’ promotion, slashes headset bundle to $399

Why it matters to you If you've been sitting on the fence about getting into virtual reality, Oculus' Summer of Rift promotion is the best opportunity to take the plunge to date.

It’s fair to say that the biggest barrier for most people interested in virtual reality is price — between a headset and a capable gaming rig, assembling all the necessary hardware for a high-spec VR rig isn’t cheap. However, Oculus is looking to cut you a deal with its new Summer of Rift promotion.

For the next six weeks, the company is offering up the opportunity to grab a Rift headset and a Touch controller for the bargain price of $399, according to a report from UploadVR. This is a major shot across the bow to its biggest competition, as the HTC Vive headset currently retails for $799.

This isn’t the first time that Oculus has slashed the price of the consumer version of the Rift, which launched in March 2016. A year after its initial release, the company reduced the price of a bundle containing the headset and a Touch controller from $798 to $598.

While that adjustment gave the Rift an edge over the HTC Vive, it was still outdone by Sony’s PlayStation VR headset, which retails for $499 with a pair of controllers. Now, though. the Rift has become unquestionably the most cost-effective headset on the market — at least for duration of the Summer of Rift promotion.

VR may not have taken off as quickly as some would have hoped, but it’s still very early days for the technology. Now that hardware is maturing, it’s easier for companies like Oculus to offer these deep discounts, which should in turn expand the user base and help developers find their audience.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether or not Oculus’ competitors respond with their own price cuts. As PlayStation VR edges closer to a year on the market, many would argue that a cheaper price point could give it a much-needed shot in the arm, and it will certainly be difficult for the HTC Vive to compete in the short-term at $799.

Anyone looking to take Oculus up on this offer can do so via the company’s official website. If you’re looking to get a little more bang for your buck, you can grab the Rift, a Touch controller, and a complimentary copy of EVE: Valkyrie by making your purchase from Best Buy.