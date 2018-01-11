Watch 2018 Winter Olympics events in virtual reality thanks to NBC and Intel

“The Olympics have long been an opportunity to showcase emerging media technology,” Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics, said in a statement. “With the help of Intel’s industry-leading virtual reality technology, NBC Olympics will deliver a transformative experience that will bring to Olympic fans an entirely new perspective on the speed, thrills, and excitement of an Olympic Winter Games.”
Editors' Recommendations
- Google’s learn-and-loan program targets aspiring Daydream content creators
- Unlike real life, Russia retains its 2018 eligibility in ‘Steep: Road to the Olympics’
- Watch the 2018 NBA playoffs from every angle, thanks to Intel, TNT, and VR
- Looking for some mobile VR fun? Here are the top 10 Google Daydream apps, games
- Windows Mixed Reality news: Here’s everything you need to know