You probably associate Amazfit smartwatches, and therefore Huami, the company that makes them, with cheap-and-cheerful alternatives to the Apple Watch or Google WearOS smartwatches. While this is accurate, the company has a desirable special edition about to launch in China that will have Star Wars fans seeking one out from a friendly importer.

Based on the recently announced Amazfit Stratos 3, which is also known as the Smart Sports Watch 3, the Star Wars edition adds some sci-fi design cool to the otherwise heavily fitness-orientated wearable. Interestingly, it even adapts the Star Wars branding to fit in with the sports theme, with some unusual motivational messages on the strap.

There are special Star Wars watch faces showing Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader, while on the strap it says, “train you must,” echoing words Master Yoda may have told Luke before he became a Jedi, plus “Vader is my motivator.” Just the thing if you are a Stormtrooper who Lord Vader told to get into shape, and you’re wanting to avoid any Force Choke punishments.

14-day battery

What else? That’s all the Star Wars-related information we know about the new Amazfit watches for now, but we do know more about the watch itself. If it is based on the Stratos 3, expect a 1.34-inch circular touchscreen, a dual-core processor, a heart rate monitor, GPS, a stainless steel case, and several battery modes giving 14 days use with most functions active. The Star Wars edition models appear to have the same body design — four buttons and a carbon-fiber effect finish around the circular screen — with slight color scheme variations, and the new strap.

Huami will put the Star Wars Edition of the Stratos 3 watch up for sale in China on December 19 through the T-Mall store, where it will cost the local equivalent of $230. Amazfit watches are sold internationally through Amazon, so there is a chance you may be able to buy it in the U.S. and elsewhere at a later date. However, if you’re really keen it would be wise not to wait.

The Stratos 3 has yet to reach Amazon in the U.S., but you can buy the $150 Amazift GTS which we recently reviewed. Huami will also be showing new products at CES 2020, where we may also get to see the Star Wars smartwatch in person too. The Star Wars smartwatches are being released to coincide with Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’s theatrical debut, and join a wide range of other Star Wars-branded tech products, including Samsung’s attractive Star Wars Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphone.

Editors' Recommendations