Digital Trends
Wearables

Beddr SleepTuner hands-on preview

One night with this sensor on your head could change your sleep forever

Andy Boxall
By
Beddr Sleeptuner
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

One night wearing this unusual sensor on your forehead is the first step to understanding your sleep issues, and working towards curing them. This was the primary message we took away from speaking to Beddr’s founder and Chief Technology Officer, Tom Goff, at CES 2019, where we were introduced to the SleepTuner, discovered how it could help our lives, and what’s coming in the future.

Sleep is one of the most important aspects to our overall health, yet Goff said it’s often overlooked. For those wanting to lose weight, for example, a good, regular night’s sleep should be job number one before getting involved in diets and gym visits. Beddr’s SleepTuner tracks sleep, but it’s designed to help measure what are called stopped breathing events, where we actually stop breathing during our sleep — one of the causes of sleep apnea.

Serious stopped breathing events can occur dozens of times an hour, and prevent our bodies from entering REM sleep, or getting to sleep at all. This can lead to increased chances of developing everything from diabetes to cancer, in addition to making the working day a massive chore.

Identifying stopped breathing events is relatively simple, but it can be time-consuming, hugely expensive, and rather invasive. A sleep trial can cost thousands of dollars, and involve visiting a clinic and sleeping whilst being observed by men wearing white coats and holding clipboards (perhaps). The Beddr SleepTuner is $150, FDA-approved, and can do essentially the same job from the comfort of your own bed. It uses a blood oxygen sensor to track the stopped breathing events, and an accelerometer to watch over your sleeping position. In the morning, you get a breakdown of your night’s sleep, the number of stopped breathing events, and plenty more.

Small, lightweight sensor

The sensor is small and lightweight. It’s barely larger than an SD card, and weighs about the same as a nickel. It’s attached to your forehead with a medical-grade sticky pad, where it stays for the night. Worried it will stop you sleeping? We wore it for some time during the interview, and it didn’t get annoying or frustrating, and we didn’t get distracted, making it a good candidate for wearing while sleeping. You notice it’s there, but it’s not uncomfortable at all. You don’t feel any sensation either, so it’s as non-invasive as possible.

Why the forehead? It’s a good spot to capture blood oxygen data, and it’s ideal for the accelerometer to understand your position. A very high percentage of stopped breathing events can be avoided by sleeping on your side, rather than on your back. The app makes recommendations for this in its results, along with reporting back on other aspects of your sleep. The app is comprehensive, clearly laid out, and best of all, informative. So often wearables collect data and don’t do much with it — the SleepTuner’s thirst for data fuels its advice.

Duration of sleep, oxygenation, heart rate, and even the percentage you slept on your side is all displayed. The more you measure, the better it understands your personal needs too. It records basic data before sleeping, such as the time, your fatigue level, and even if you’ve had a drink. All this is collated to show how the nights when you sleep on your side differ to those spent on your back, and how other factors affect your sleep. Crucially, it rates your sleep based on this and the stopped breathing events, to alert you to the seriousness of the problem and whether you should visit a doctor.

Often, understanding the depth of your sleep problem requires a lot more effort, from a doctor’s visit for a consultation, to attending an overnight sleep trial. We’re busy enough, which affects our sleep enough already, so an easy-to-use alternative is welcome. We were impressed at how simple the system is to use, and how the app guides you through the different steps. It has been well thought out, because the app doesn’t require a constant connection to your phone, so once the sensor is active, you can turn your phone off to help encourage good sleep.

The battery inside is charged usually each day, and the device has a single button to start and stop the process. There are 12 single-use sticky pads included with the kit — it doesn’t need to be used each day — and more can be purchased from Beddr’s website. There’s no other cost involved. From the metrics to the post-sleep guidance, and the overall simplicity of use, the Beddr SleepTuner is a superb solution for those with serious sleep concerns, where a basic sleep tracking wrist band would not suffice.

Future plans

Goff also gave us a glimpse of the future, where the SleepTuner will go a step further and become a conduit between you and a sleep physician who can issue prescriptions and provide medical advice. In a future version, which should arrive before the end of the year, a new sensor will be included in the pack. Cleverly, it will plug into the USB Type-C charging port on the sensor, and is a clip for your nose where it will measure breathing overnight.

Beddr Sleeptuner
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The app will prompt some people to use this additional sensor if they score particularly badly, and offer using the app to schedule an in-app consultation with a qualified doctor. This will be performed through the app itself over video. Sleep doctors will be familiar with the data and will consider it essential to their understanding, but under normal circumstances the breathing sensor won’t be needed.

Beddr is still working on the sensor itself and is confident it will add little to the end price, and intends to offer it to existing Beddr owners too, so don’t think you should wait for the updated version later in 2019 before looking into your sleep problems. Pricing for the new consultation services has not been finalized either.

We haven’t spent the night with the Beddr SleepTuner yet, but are impressed with the product and its commitment to helping people understand and move beyond their sleep problems. It doesn’t need a long-term commitment or annoying hoop-jumping to deliver on its promise either, as just one night with it on can provide insight and advice that will help wearers. Sleep matters, and when you don’t have enough good quality sleep, life suffers. The Beddr SleepTuner could help turn things around.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Not confusing at all: AT&T says millions of 4G phones will soon run on 5G
google assistant updates smartphones ces 2019 news feat
Mobile

Alexa who? Google Assistant came to Vegas to dominate voice A.I.

Google has announced numerous upgrades to Google Assistant coming to your smartphone. You're now able to check into your next flight with just your voice, and you can also access Google Assistant on Google Maps.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
beyerdynamic lagoon anc ces 2019 feat
Home Theater

Beyerdynamic’s Lagoon ANC cans combine customization, noise cancellation

No two people hear sound the same way. This may explain why a growing trend at CES is sound-customization software. Beyerdynamic introduced it in 2017 and now it's back with a noise-cancelling version.
Posted By Simon Cohen
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T and Rush System are using 5G to create the 'hospital of the future'

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Planet Cosmo Communicator
Mobile

For 2019 pricing, the Cosmo Communicator lets you type like it’s 1997

The Cosmo Communciator from Planet Computers is a PDA (yes, that device from the 1990s) brought almost up to date, and follows the Gemini Communicator from last year. We looked at it during CES 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

Samsung uses CES to confirm that foldable phone is coming in 2019

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy Fold, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple maps boosts flyover locations indoor mall and more
Mobile

Apple Maps boosts Flyover locations, indoor mall maps, and more

In a boost for Apple Maps, the tech company has recently added more than 50 new locations for Flyover, the feature that offers spectacular 3D photo views of particular cities and famous landmarks around the world.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
somo app car pooling launched ces 2019 here mobility feat
Mobile

Here Mobility opens up the ridesharing market with SoMo at CES 2019

SoMo is bringing car pooling back with an all-in-one app that uses user-submitted events to bring drivers together with riders -- with the aim of making the world a happier, cleaner place.
Posted By Mark Jansen
weirdest wearable tech ces 2019 monit smart diaper
Mobile

The weirdest wearables at CES give a new meaning to ‘think outside the box’

CES 2019 is a hotbed of technical innovation, but some wearable devices may take innovation a little far for our comfort. Here's some of the weirdest wearables we've come across at CES 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple calibration machine pilot program 58549139 person picking broken smart phone cracked screen of the ground
Mobile

Otterbox and Corning will partner to make an advanced screen protector

Celebrated and well-known case manufacturer Otterbox has teamed up with Corning, makers of Gorilla Glass, to create a next-generation screen protector named Amplify that may be the best screen protector ever.
Posted By Mark Jansen
BlackBerry Key2 LE review
Mobile

Xiaomi buys tiny share in Blackberry phone maker TCL to spur collaboration

Xiaomi has purchased a very small share in BlackBerry manufacturer TCL. According to sources, this purchase is part of an agreement that will see Xiaomi and TCL share research and development.
Posted By Mark Jansen
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

B&H slashes prices on Apple Watches and iPad Pros during CES 2019

B&H Photo is discounting the Apple iPad Pro (2017) and the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 with GPS+Cellular for a limited time. If you've wanted one of the best tablets on the market or one of the most sought-after smartwatches, now is your…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
why buy overpriced ces 2019 gadgets when your smartphone can do the job katana saftey device 1
Mobile

Your smartphone already does it: Redundant tech of CES 2019

Packed with shiny new gadgets galore, CES 2019 is a treasure trove for tech fans, but not all of the devices and services on offer are worth your hard-earned cash. Many of them offer absolutely nothing beyond what your smartphone can do.
Posted By Simon Hill
jbl true wireless earbuds live headphone series ces 2019 hardmon feat
Home Theater

JBL’s CES lineup scoffs at wires with four new pairs of true wireless buds

JBL is going big at CES by going small with four new pairs of true wireless headphones, including an option with 10 hours of playback per charge. The brand also has a new line of workout cans in multiple style.
Posted By Ryan Waniata