Even those with (slightly) smaller wrists can wear Casio’s new Pro Trek watch

Casio continues to refine its Pro Trek smartwatch, which is made for those who like nothing more than spending their weekends lost on top of mountains. The company just unveiled the third version — the Pro Trek WSD-F30. For the new model, it has made the case slightly smaller, made the display even more versatile, and added a convenient new feature to its extended battery mode.

The Pro Trek was one of the first Wear OS smartwatches to extend the battery life of the device by turning off the operating system, so it could function simply as a watch. Known as Timepiece Mode on previous Pro Trek smartwatches, the WSD-F30 introduces Multi Timepiece Mode, which adds complication-style features to the monochrome-only time display. For example, it will show altitude and atmospheric pressure alongside the time, on a power-sipping monochrome display, to help hikers. With Multi Timepiece Mode active, the battery life stretches out to a month.

casio pro trek wsd f30 news colors

This isn’t the only interesting battery-saving feature. A new Extend Mode fits somewhere in-between Multi Timepiece Mode and the full Wear OS experience, showing the time, altitude, and atmospheric data, plus a color map can be called up with a button tap. The map shows on the F30’s main OLED screen, which also shows Google’s Wear OS operating system, however for Extend Mode Wear OS is put to sleep to conserve energy, resulting in three days battery use while still viewing offline maps. Cleverly, Extend Mode can be scheduled based on your plans for trips away.

Smaller, but only slightly

How much smaller is the F30 compared to the F20 and F10? This is still a Pro Trek watch, so it’s never going to be small and subtle, but Casio has still shaved 3.9mm off the width and 0.4mm off the thickness. This means the Pro Trek F30 still measures 60mm wide, 53mm tall, and 14.9mm thick. Small it’s not, but it is potentially more manageable than before. The case is made from resin with a special metal-like coating, and the strap has been revised too, adding more holes for an improved fit. The whole thing meets MIL-STD-810G standards for toughness.

The dual-layer color OLED, which has a 390 x 390 pixel resolution, and monochrome LCD display measures 1.2-inches. The F30 has GPS, and enough storage for five different offline versions, along with sensors for air pressure and altitude, a compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a magnetometer. The battery doesn’t have fast charging like we’ve seen on some new Wear OS smartwatches this year, so it will take around three hours to charge, and should return around a day-and-a-half of use, according to Casio.

Three models will be available, in orange, blue, and black, but at the time of writing we don’t know the release date or the price. The WSD-F20 costs $500, so we don’t expect the F30 to be much cheaper. Casio has several app partnerships suited to those with active lifestyles, and will also introduce a new watch face called Frontier on the WSD-F30.

