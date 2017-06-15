A better night’s sleep isn’t a far-off dream with this sci-fi wearable

Why it matters to you A good night's sleep is essential to our health and well-being, and we should turn to technology if we can't achieve it naturally.

Because modern life often gets in the way of a relaxed, deep, refreshing sleep, more of us are turning to technology to rectify this problem. This may of course sound ironic since technology is often a cause of disturbed sleep. The latest sleep-promoting product, however, is completely sleep-friendly and doesn’t have a screen. It’s called the Dreem and it’s a sci-fi-esque headband with a built-in EEG system and bone-conducting audio, ready to send you to the land of Nod in just a few moments. We love the look, and the tech is equally as enticing.

The Dreem has been in development by startup Rythm (sic) for three years. It has recently completed its beta test program, and is ready to be put on sale. We spoke to creator Hugo Mercier in March about the technology inside, and what the device is like to use, so it’s great news the device is now almost ready for the public. It’s not a cheap piece of equipment though, and you’re going to have to splash out $500 on it, and then be prepared to wait until the fall for it to ship.

If it delivers on the benefits it promises, though, it may justify the high price. The dry polymer EEG electrodes monitor your brain activity, and the bone-conducting audio pipes specially produced audio directly to your inner ear. There’s no need to wear headphones with the Dreem, and only you can hear the audio, so you won’t disturb anyone sharing the bed. A touch sensitive bar runs along the top, so you don’t have to reach for your phone to control it. In the morning, data on your night’s sleep is presented in the app.

Audio plays a major role in the Dreem’s operation. Various settings play meditative tracks, those which guide you through breathing exercises, and others that help sync breathing and heart rate together. Once you’re asleep, the EEG watches over your brain, and uses sound to increase the quality of your sleep. There are many benefits to this apparently, including waking up properly refreshed in the morning, and promoting better overall health. The headband also has a smart alarm, waking you up gently at the optimal time.

It’s impossible to say how comfortable the headband is to sleep with on without trying it, but Rythm says it soon becomes unnoticeable. The soft fabric reminds us of the Google Daydream VR headset, the bands are lined with foam, and the whole device flexes and bends to conform to your head and movements. In beta tests, the Dreem has helped cut the time it takes to fall asleep by 31 percent.

You can pre-order the Dreem directly from the company, and expect delivery toward the end of the year.