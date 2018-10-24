Put down your phone and put on the $200 TicWatch C2 smartwatch

Share

Mobvoi, the company we know for producing low-cost, high-quality smartwatches, has launched its latest model — the TicWatch C2, and it’s tying both the watch and a new pair of true wireless headphones into the current trend towards digital wellbeing, and the need to lessen the time we spend on our phones.

The C in TicWatch C2 stands for Classic and fittingly, the watch has a minimalist design that will suit most wrists. To ensure it does, Mobvoi made two slightly different versions of the TicWatch C2 in three finishes. While the face and screen size are the same, the rose gold model has a thinner 12.8mm profile compared to the 13.1mm thickness of the platinum and black versions and also has an 18mm strap rather than a 20mm strap.

All TicWatch C2 watches have a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 360 x 360-pixel resolution and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor. No, the newer Snapdragon 3100 is not available yet, so you’ll have to make do with the older version here. The battery has a 400mAh capacity, and Mobvoi says it will last around a day and a half, but in our experience, only a day of use is likely, unless you’re very careful.

The TicWatch C2 has GPS and a heart rate sensor to increase its fitness tracking ability, along with NFC for Google Pay use, which is great news. The body is made from both plastic and stainless steel, and has an IP68 water resistant rating, while the straps are leather. Google’s Wear OS is installed, making the C2 compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It’s the latest version of Wear OS too, so the software easier to navigate, and has improved notifications.

Mobvoi’s idea is for the smartwatch to become a device that helps us look around, enjoy life as it goes on without staring at our phones, while still remaining connected and aware of incoming notifications. It’s a similar tactic to Palm and its Palm (2018) companion phone. However, the TicWatch C2 costs $200, or 180 pounds, and is available without a contract.

Mobvoi is also releasing a pair of true wireless headphones called TicPods Free. Originally launched on Kickstarter in the summer, where they were successfully funded, these $135 in-ear ‘buds connect with Google Assistant or Siri, and have gesture controls built into the stems.

The design means they isolate the wearer from outside sounds, automatically detect when they are inserted or removed from your ear to pause or play audio and are resistant to sweat and rain. Battery life is quoted as four hours, or 18 hours with recharges from the case, and a 15-minute charge will return 85 minutes of use.

The TicPods Free are available to buy online through Mobvoi’s website now. If the TicWatch C2 looks good to you, it’s also available online for pre-order through Mobvoi’s website and wider availability will come in December.