The Galaxy Watch Active that’s on your wrist now could be superseded in double-quick time, if rumors are accurate. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been leaked, and it’s being tipped for release in the near future, despite the first Watch Active arriving in February. Here’s what we know about the Galaxy Watch Active 2 so far:

Design

Samsung will not change the overall Watch Active formula for the Watch Active 2; but may be making it more versatile. A new render of the watch, believed to be an example of Samsung’s official marketing campaign, shows it will not have a rotating bezel again, and will retain the curvy circular body. The watch strap is made from leather in the image, a different approach to the sporty silicone bands offered on the first.

This suggests Samsung doesn’t want the Watch Active 2 to stay in the gym, a shift that may also see the introduction of cellular connectivity too An earlier rumor discussed Samsung’s intention to release an LTE version of the Watch Active 2 alongside a regular Wi-Fi model. Take a look at the render again, especially at one of the buttons on the side — the lower circular button has a red ring around it.

Apple used a red dot on the Apple Watch Series 3’s power button, and a red line around it on the Series 4 to differentiate the LTE model from the standard version. Samsung may have also chosen to use a similar system to tell the models apart. It’s rumored Samsung may introduce two sizes — 40mm and 44mm — and in three different colors, black, gold, and silver.

Otherwise, the Watch Active 2’s design is not vastly different to the current Galaxy Watch Active.

Specification

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 may take one of the Apple Watch Series 4’s main features — an ECG monitor. This could be a companion feature to the blood-pressure monitor introduced on the Galaxy Watch Active, although we hope it’s more reliable. It may also require the installation of a separate app, making it less integrated than Apple’s version. Rumors also mention fall detection being added as a feature.

Expect the LTE model to have a larger 340mAh battery inside to cope with the extra power requirements, compared to the 237mAh battery rumored for the Wi-Fi watch. It’s also possible Samsung will use a new version of its One UI software — One UI 1.5 — but it’s not known how it will differ.

Launch

When will the Galaxy Watch Active 2 be announced? Samsung only launched the first Galaxy Watch Active in February, so almost any time in 2019 would be considered a quick turnaround. However, if marketing images have been created as the rumors indicate, a surprise launch may not be far away.

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Note 10 on August 8, at which time the Galaxy Watch 2 may also be shown off, now potentially joined by the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as well. Additionally, the IFA technology show in early September is often the launch pad for a variety of wearables. For now though, the Galaxy Watch 2 is unofficial.