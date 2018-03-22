Skagen’s new smartwatch is made of titanium, and it’s lighter than air

Share

Skagen, the popular Danish brand known for its minimalist watch designs, will launch a new hybrid watch later this year made from titanium, and we’ve tried it on. Trust us, it’s lighter than air, and one of the most comfortable watches we’ve worn in a while. It’s called the Holst, and while it’s based on an existing mechanical timepiece from Skagen, it’s the first time the Fossil Group has used titanium to make a connected watch.

There are two models, and we were instantly drawn to the version with a titanium strap, over the titanium bodied Holst with a leather strap. The titanium link strap matches the brushed metal finish of this $195 watch, and comes in a subtle muted grey. The moment you pick it up, its incredible lightness feels almost unreal. How light? It feels like its made of paper. Really. Titanium is a strong material, so despite its lightweight nature, the Holst should be very durable.

Skagen has worked hard to get the titanium link strap right too. Anyone with hairs on their arm will know the pain a metal link bracelet can cause; but using a special design, Skagen said it has lessened the chances of hair clipping happening here. When we put the watch on, we didn’t experience any pain or discomfort; it felt smooth and supple. The links are also quite widely spaced, with rounded edges, which adds to the comfort. It’s attached to curved lugs that spill over the case itself, rather than blend into it. It’s an unusual, eye-catching look.

The $175 Holst watch with the leather strap is slightly heavier, but it’s still noticeably lighter than any other hybrid smartwatch we’ve worn. We also love the blue and brown color combination. The face has the same minimalist design, and both watches share the same functionality too. This means notifications from your phone, activity and sleep tracking, buttons to quickly activate set features on your device including a remote shutter release, and music controls.

Continuing this commitment to enhance comfort, we also saw a new version of the Signatur T-Bar hybrid watch with a new strap, which Skagen referred to as silver silk mesh. Perhaps you’ve worn a mesh strap before, like Apple’s Milanese Loop strap. This has a similar design, but it really has earned the silk name, because it’s incredibly soft and smooth. You can see the beautiful sheen glinting in our photos, and it feels exactly like it looks. Skagen will match the silver silk mesh strap with a gold body, and has set the price at $195.

The Holst and Signatur T-Bar hybrid watches are part of Skagen’s spring and summer line-up, and will be available in the near future.