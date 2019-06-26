Digital Trends
Wearables

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 4 is a desirable, cheap fitness band/smartwatch mashup

Andy Boxall
By
xiaomi mi smart band 4 news

Xiaomi has announced the availability of its latest fitness band, the Mi Smart Band 4, in the U.K., where despite a low price, it squeezes in a massive amount of functionality. The Mi Smart Band 4 may look like a simple fitness band — and that’s how it started life back in 2015 — but it has evolved to take on more smartwatch-style features, while retaining the genuinely cheap price.

The first welcome advancement over previous Mi Band models is the introduction of a larger, brighter, color AMOLED touchscreen. It’s almost 40% larger than the last Mi Band’s screen at 0.95-inches and with a 400 nit brightness, it should be more visible more often, especially outside in sunlight. The screen is set in main module that pops in and out of a silicone band. These are available in different colors — black, blue, orange, red, and pink — and are easy to swap between if you buy more than one. The entire package weighs only 22 grams.

What can you see on the screen? Xiaomi says it has revised the operating system to make it more user-friendly and intuitive, and added 77 different themes to help make the look more personal. It connects to your phone using Bluetooth 5.0 and displays notifications, messages, calls, the weather, fitness statistics, and more. The fitness stats are gathered with a 6-axis gyroscope and include step count, distance, and sleep data too, if you wear it all night. The band and sensor are water resistant to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming.

Xiaomi has added a new swim-tracking feature with SWOLF efficiency measurement, to go with many other sport modes. These include power walking, cycling, running, and even more unusual workouts like battle ropes. It has a heart rate sensor on the back of the main module, which can be set to monitor your heart rate all day and night, and the Mi Smart Band 4 has alerts to remind you to move around, and also an alarm to wake you up in the morning. A tiny 135mAh battery should return around 20 days of use on a single charge.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 was introduced in China on June 11, and has now been made available through Xiaomi’s online store in the U.K. for just 35 British pounds, or about $45. This puts it at the same price as the Samsung Galaxy Fit E, which has a smaller monochrome screen, more basic notifications, and a battery that only lasts a week. To do better from Samsung, you need the $100 Galaxy Fit. Sadly, no U.S. release for the Mi Smart Band 4 has been announced.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Crescent Moon Eva All-Foam V2 Snowshoe review
Up Next

When is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie? We asked every major manufacturer
Bose Frames Alto review
Product Review

The Bose Frames stuff speakers into sunglasses for a brilliant set of shades

With the Frames, Bose is digging up fertile new ground in the somewhat stagnant audio genre. But can these audio sunglasses offer enough versatility to make them worth their $200 price tag?
Posted By Ryan Waniata
fitbit versa full review 19
Deals

Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear fitness smartwatches get big Amazon price cuts

Some of the best options can get pretty pricey, but with smartwatch discounts on the Fitbit Versa and Samsung Gear Sport, they are really quite affordable right now. You can save up to $125 on a new fitness watch.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Outdoors

The best smart helmets are full of cool tech, and totally worth the messy hair

Helmets might be a haircut's worst nightmare, but they're constantly evolving, and have undergone a 21st-century makeover. No matter your sport, here are the best smart helmets currently on the market.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Samsung Gear S3
Deals

The renewed Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch drops under $180 on Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones, so it’s no shock that this tech giant also offers superb Wear OS smartwatches. If you’re willing to buy renewed, then one of our favorites, the Samsung Gear S3, can be yours at a huge…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
diesel on full guard denim straps news 25 2
Wearables

Fossil is preparing 5 new designer smartwatches, and we can’t wait to see them

Five new designer smartwatches are coming soon from Fossil. Based on FCC listings, it suggests the watches will be released under the Diesel, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, and the Fossil brand names.
Posted By Andy Boxall
awesome tech you cant buy yet lumi keyboard feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
fitbit charge 3 lifestyle
Wearables

Looking to get into shape? Snag one of these excellent fitness trackers

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
6 hot smartwatches
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: What we expect from the Amazon event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about Amazon Prime Day 2019…
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for June 2019

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Garmin Fenix 5 Performer Bundle
Deals

REI slashes prices on Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch performer bundles

Garmin makes some of the best fitness smartwatches, and if you haven’t jumped into the world of wearables yet, this is a great place to start: The Garmin Fenix 5 Performer Bundle is on sale from REI right now at a $171 discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Garmin Forerunner 935 closeup
Deals

Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch gets price cut with a pre-Prime Day deal

Once known just for GPS, Garmin has become a big player in fitness-focused wearables. Just in time for beach body season, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS fitness watch for just $421, down from its original $500.
Posted By William Hank
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still just $199 before Amazon Prime Day 2019

If you were hoping to find some great Apple deals on Prime day, you’ll have to wait a few more weeks, but if you’re looking to pick up an Apple Watch, there’s really no need to wait. Amazon is currently offering an $80 discount on the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
college student job scam offer
Deals

Amazon’s back-to-college store drops deals on refurbished items before Prime Day

Buying refurbished is a great way to save money, and Amazon has a ton of deals right now. While there's hundreds of Amazon refurbished items on the site, we've found 20 items that we think both college students and parents might be…
Posted By Ed Oswald