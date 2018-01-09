Digital Trends
Home > Web > CES day 1: Our favorite images from the floor

CES day 1: Our favorite images from the floor

By
Next
Page 1 of 15
Prev
1 of 15
ces images from the floor favorites of

Digital Trends has the distinct pleasure of roaming the floors of CES and experiencing the magic as it happens. If you want to be a part of the fun, take a look at our Live CES coverage, or read on to see some of our favorite moments.

LG Robot

Here we have this little robot from LG  we found near the food court. Carrying groceries is way easier with this adorable little helper.

ces images from the floor smart car

The smart car of the future? The headlights even wink!

ces images from the floor lenovo coverage

Here we have the folks over at Lenovo explaining their latest innovations. Everyone seems to be on their phone though.

ces images from the floor nissan imx concept 17

The Nissan IMX concept. This beautiful machine is gorgeous on the inside and out. Too bad we’ll probably never get to drive it.

ces images from the floor usain bolt

Here we have our very own Ryan Waniata hanging out with Usain Bolt, no big deal.

ces images from the floor wall

Meet The Wall. Samsung’s 146-inch MicroLED monstrosity is even bigger in person.

ces images from the floor Digital Trends booth

Here we have the Digital Trends booth looking great. We sure know how to do a live stream.

ces images from the floor robot 2

Do you think you could beat this robot at scrabble? Look at that laser focus.

ces images from the floor robot 1

Here we have another robot, though we still aren’t sure what it does. Even that sassy robot in the top left corner doesn’t know what’s going on.

Toyota e-Palette concept

Would you want to ride in this thing? He’s genuinely asking.

ces images from the floor vive pro

Here we have the latest in VR technology, and this lady does not seem impressed at all.

ces images from the floor bfgd

Look at this gaming display! That’s 65-inches of pure glory right there.

ces images from the floor rainy

Rain in Las Vegas? Only us Portland natives were prepared.

Next
Page 1 of 15
Prev