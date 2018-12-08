Digital Trends
Web

Google Translate updated to reduce gender bias in its translations

Georgina Torbet
By

Google has had long-standing issues with gender parity, from admitting it hires too many white guys to debates over whether the women that is does hire are underpaid compared to men. With the issue of gender discrimination receiving a significant amount of public attention this year, Google has been making efforts to be more gender-inclusive through efforts like the Change the Game initiative to encourage young women to get into game design.

Now Google has taken another step towards reducing gender bias by changing the way that Google Translate offers translations. As Translate learns from content that is already on the web, it tends to reproduce gender-based assumptions in language. This is a problem in many languages, like Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian, which have nouns which can be in either masculine or feminine. When Google translates into one of these languages, it tends to carry assumptions about gender based on stereotypes.

For example, previously when you translated a word like “strong” or “doctor,” Translate would tend towards a masculine interpretation of the word. Conversely, if you translated a word like “nurse” or “beautiful,” it would tend towards a feminine interpretation. Now, Translate will offer you both masculine and feminine versions of the phrase as a translation.

google translate reduce gender bias translation
Gender-specific translations on the Google Translate website. Google

So, formerly if you typed “o bir doktor” into Translate, it would translate from Turkish into “he is a doctor.” Now you are offered two options instead: “she is a doctor” as well as “he is a doctor.” This feature is currently only available in some languages and on the web version of Translate, though Google is planning to roll it out to other languages and to other versions of the software like the iOS and Android apps. Google also mentions plans to address non-binary gender in translations at some point in the future as well.

Equality in terms of gender and race has been particularly tough to achieve in situations which use machine learning, as these systems are trained on existing content, by creators who are often themselves not demographically representative. This has lead to facial recognition software which is less accurate at working with non-Caucasian faces, for example, and automatically filled in search results which were derogatory towards black, Asian, and Latina women. Hopefully this change to how Translate works with gender is a step towards lessening this bias.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
Mobile

Google confirms Allo chat app will shut down in 2019

Another day, another messaging app reportedly shutting down. Following reports of Google Hangouts shutting down, Google Allo might be next. While Google has yet to confirm, the tech giant may be putting an end to the chat app soon.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Mark Jansen
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying? Here are 4 ways to use Microsoft Office for free

Many of us need to use Office apps from time to time -- but we may not want or need to pay for a constant subscription. Fortunately, there are ways to get those services without paying. Here's how to get Microsoft Office for free.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Child Phone Tracking
Computing

Best free parental control software for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android

The internet can be a dangerous place, especially for your loved ones. Check out our selection of the best free parental control software for Windows and Mac OS X, so you can monitor your child and block unsavory sites.
Posted By Jon Martindale, Brandon Widder
internet speed tests
Computing

Don't take your provider's word for it. Here's how to test your internet speed

If you're worried that you aren't getting the most from your internet package, speed tests are a great way to find out what your real connection is capable of. Here are the best internet speed tests available today.
Posted By Mark Coppock
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

This band owns Twitter, according to list of top accounts and tweets for 2018

What was the biggest buzz on Twitter in 2018? Twitter's 2018 Year in Review highlights the biggest tweets, accounts, and hashtags. The most-tweeted celebrities, movies, TV shows, athletes, politicians and more in Twitter's 2018 trends.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
youtube
Social Media

What do yodeling and Kylie Jenner have in common? YouTube’s top 2018 videos

In a true nod to the variety found on YouTube, the platform's top 10 list of videos from 2018 range from celebrities to sports, from perfectly tossing a picture frame on the wall to a kid yodeling in aisle 12 at Walmart.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
googles santa tracker returns with lots of festive entertainment 2018
Web

Google’s updated Santa Tracker entertains and teaches coding throughout December

Google's Santa Tracker is in its fifteenth year and is back again with even more features. You can have fun with more than 20 games, learn about different holiday traditions around the world, and enjoy some festive animations.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your gmail picture
Computing

How to change your Gmail password in just a few quick steps

Regularly updating your passwords is a good way to stay secure online, but each site and service has their own way of doing it. Here's a quick guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few short steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying a monthly fee for Word? The best Microsoft Office alternatives

Looking for a competent word processor that isn't Microsoft Word? Thankfully, the best alternatives to Microsoft Office offer robust features, expansive compatibility, and an all-too-familiar aesthetic. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Nick Hastings
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
firefox chrome back end mozilla symbol hq headquarters building sign convention open source
Computing

Microsoft is ‘handing even more of online life’ to Google, Mozilla CEO says

Not everyone is happy with Microsoft's switch to Google's Chromium engine. In a new blog post, Mozilla CEO Chris Beard writes that he believes the move is "handing online life control" to Google.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best PDF editors MacBook
Computing

Edit, sign, append, and save with six of the best PDF editors

There are plenty of PDF editors to be had online, and though the selection is robust, finding a solid solution with the tools you need can be tough. Here, we've rounded up best PDF editors, so you can edit no matter your budget or OS.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma