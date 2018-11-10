Digital Trends
Web

Data stolen from HealthCare.gov includes partial SSNs and immigration status

Georgina Torbet
By

In October, a breach in the security of government site healthcare.gov lead to the theft of data about thousands of individuals by hackers. Now, details about what data was stolen and who was affected have been shared by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The leaked information includes partial Social Security numbers, immigration status, and whether the individuals in question were pregnant.

The CMS shared the information on a page on healthcare.gov, as well as sending out a letter to individuals affected by the breach. According to that letter, the following information was accessible to hackers and was potentially stolen:

  • “Name, date of birth, address, sex, and the last four digits of the Social Security number (SSN), if SSN was provided on the application;
  • Other information provided on the application, including expected income, tax filing status, family relationships, whether the applicant is a citizen or an immigrant, immigration document types and numbers, employer name, whether the applicant was pregnant, and whether the applicant already had health insurance;
  • Information provided by other federal agencies and data sources to confirm the information provided on the application, and whether the Marketplace asked the applicant for documents or explanations;
  • The results of the application, including whether the applicant was eligible to enroll in a qualified health plan (QHP), and if eligible, the tax credit amount; and
  • If the applicant enrolled, the name of the insurance plan, the premium, and dates of coverage.”

CMS reassured affected users that no bank account numbers, credit card numbers, or diagnostic or treatment information was stolen, so users needn’t worry about fraudulent bank activity or erroneous credit card charges. However, this is still a large amount of personal and health information that has been made accessible to outsiders and could pose a risk for identity theft.

The hack affected around 75,000 of the over 11 million people who use the site. If your data was accessed by hackers, you can expect to receive a phone call and a letter from the CMS about the breach and about how it affects you. This includes information on free credit and identity monitoring services that will be provided to affected users to detect and reimburse you for identity theft which could occur as a result of this data breach.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are the best Black Friday deals for the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 8, and more
transferwise currency converter 1
Web

There’s finally a way to convert currencies without drowning in fees

TransferWise is an online brokerage that takes the big banks out of currency conversion by using the mid-market rate, allowing you to hold multiple currencies at once and exchange for a fraction of the cost
Posted By Ted Kritsonis
the problem with microsoft to do dt live
DT Daily

Microsoft has #*!@ed up to-do lists on an epic scale

Microsoft has mucked up to-do lists on a scale you simply can’t imagine, a failure that spans multiple products and teams, like a lil’ bit of salmonella that contaminates the entire output from a factory.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
best subreddits reddit sub header
Web

Switch up your Reddit routine with these interesting, inspiring, and zany subs

So you've just joined the wonderful world of Reddit and want to explore it. With so many subreddits, however, navigating the "front page of the internet" can be daunting. You're in luck -- we've gathered 23 of the best subreddits to help…
Posted By Drew Prindle
amazon in car delivery prime trunk rec v2
Smart Home

No, Amazon Day isn’t yet another shopping event, but you may find it useful

Don't worry, Amazon Day isn't yet another online shopping extravaganza aimed at wrecking your monthly budget. Instead, it's a delivery option being tested for Prime Members that could actually be pretty useful.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Won’t get fooled again: Chrome 71 to block all ads on abusive sites

Google is set to launch a new version of its Chrome browser in December, with Chrome 71 offering new ad-blocking features for sites which offer a consistently abusive experience, with misleading ads.
Posted By Jon Martindale
man in japan drives faster than a bullet train youtube stunt time lapse car trails with neon lights
Cars

Man in Japan drives sports car ‘faster than a bullet train’ in YouTube stunt

A motorist in Japan is in serious trouble with the law after he drove his Nissan GT-R sports car at a speed that would've seen it overtake some of the nation's famously fast bullet trains.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
New Bing on its way
Computing

Bing, Windows search evolve into new, cross-platform Microsoft Search

Microsoft is upgrading its various search tools to provide more contextual help for those seeking it. Bing, Office, and Windows search will all be upgraded over the coming months to provide much more nuanced results.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying? Here are 4 ways to use Microsoft Office for free

Many of us need to use Office apps from time to time -- but we may not want or need to pay for a constant subscription. Fortunately, there are ways to get those services without paying. Here's how to get Microsoft Office for free.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Download music from YouTube in seconds with these great tools

Ripping audio from YouTube has never been easier, but with so many tools out there, which is the best? In this guide, we teach you how to download music from YouTube with a couple of different tools. Just proceed with caution.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Outlook.com
Computing

If you work in an office, you should know how to recall an email in Outlook

Writing out angry emails can be cathartic, but it's best not to send them. If you do though and you're running Outlook, there is a chance to take it back -- if you act fast. Here's how to recall an email in Outlook.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
HP Spectre x360 15.6-inch
Computing

If you lost a software key, these handy tools can find it for you

Missing product keys getting you down? We've chosen some of the best software license and product key finders in existence, so you can locate and document your precious keys on your Windows or MacOS machine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to play youtube in the background mobile
Mobile

The vast majority of YouTube users hit the site for how-to videos

Ever searched for a how-to video on YouTube? Of course you have. The streaming site is bursting with useful guides on how to do stuff, and a recent study has revealed that more users than ever are using it as a learning resource.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
internet speed tests
Computing

Don't take your provider's word for it: Here's how to test your internet speed

If you're worried that you aren't getting the most from your internet package, speed tests are a great way to find out what your real connection is capable of. Here are the best internet speed tests available today.
Posted By Mark Coppock
1174693 autosave v1 slack icon
Web

Be at your most productive with these Slack tips and tricks

Slack is an common means of communication in the workplace, but how do you use some of the app's lesser-known features to get the most out of your experience? Here's what you need to know to stay organized, efficient, and entertained.
Posted By Brie Barbee