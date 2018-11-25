Digital Trends
Web

USPS fixes online flaw that exposed the data of 60 million customers

Trevor Mogg
By
usps fixes online flaw that exposed data of 60 million customers van
Hobvias Sudoneighm

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has patched a security flaw that allowed anyone with an account at usps.com to view the account details of any of the 60 million people signed up to the service. In some cases, the flaw even allowed for changes to be made to those accounts.

In a post on his website, security specialist Brian Krebs said that he was recently contacted by a researcher who said he’d told the USPS about the flaw last year. After receiving no response, the researcher contacted Krebs, who took up the issue with the USPS. The Postal Service says it has now patched the bug.

Asked why it apparently took a year to deal with the issue, a USPS spokesperson told Digital Trends that it “has not been able to substantiate the claim … that the researcher reached out to us a year ago.”

Krebs said the bug concerned an authentication vulnerability in the usps.com API linked to a USPS service called “Informed Visibility,” which provides businesses, advertisers, and other bulk mail senders with access to near real-time tracking data connected with their mail campaigns and packages.

As well as exposing near real-time data about packages and mail being sent by USPS commercial customers, Krebs explained that the vulnerability let any logged-in usps.com user search the system for account details belonging to any other user, “such as email address, username, user ID, account number, street address, phone number, authorized users, mailing campaign data, and other information.”

Changes could also be made to that data, though Krebs noted that for some data fields, a validation step — such as a confirmation message sent to the email address linked to the account — prevented the alteration from taking place.

Highlighting the seriousness of the flaw, security researcher Krebs said that “no special hacking tools were needed to pull this data, other than knowledge of how to view and modify data elements processed by a regular web browser like Chrome or Firefox.” Those with the know-how would have been able to access information about who lived inside a particular premises by performing a regular search on its street address.

In a statement to Digital Trends, the Postal Service said: “Any information suggesting criminals have tried to exploit potential vulnerabilities in our network is taken very seriously. Out of an abundance of caution, the Postal Service is further investigating to ensure that anyone who may have sought to access our systems inappropriately is pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”

The USPS added that at the current time there is no evidence to suggest that customer records have been exploited in any way.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Glass galaxies, trailboards, tetrahedral chairs
aussies hope free wi fi on its beaches will lead to fewer drownings beach smartphone
Outdoors

Aussies hope free Wi-Fi on their beaches will lead to fewer drownings

Lifeguards in Australia have hit on an idea to use Wi-Fi to make the nation's beaches safer. It's a simple but clever idea that plays on our need to stay connected around the clock.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for a service without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses via one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Here's our head-to-head comparison of Pandora and Spotify

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
social media moderation holding phone
Social Media

Going incognito: Here's how to appear offline on Facebook

How do you make sure your friends and family can't see if you're on Facebook, even if you are? Here, we'll show you how to turn off your active status on three different platforms, so you can browse Facebook without anyone knowing.
Posted By Brie Barbee
google implementing aggressive policies in chrome themes header
Computing

Our 10 favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
amazon selling live christmas trees sony dsc
Smart Home

Amazon will bring a 7-foot-tall Christmas tree to your doorstep starting today

If you have fond memories of going out with your family and searching for the perfect Christmas tree, well, Amazon wants to create its own holiday tradition. Starting today, you can order a real, 7-foot tree from Amazon.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. This list of the best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
google feed personalization update
Mobile

Google replaces classic Search page with Discover on mobile devices

As part of its 20th anniversary, Google unveiled its plans to improve Search, starting with its Google Feed. Now known as Discover, the update brings along a redesign to help you find content that aligns with your interests.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
amazon increases prime subscription price 99 year student 49
Web

Canceling Amazon Prime is easy, and you might get a refund

Don't be intimidated. Learning how to cancel Amazon Prime is easier than you might think. You might even get a partial or full refund on the cost, depending on how much you've used it. Check out our quick-hit guide for doing so.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hashflare cloud mining and bitcoin regulation crypto coin farm
Computing

It's not all free money. Here's what to know before you try to mine Bitcoin

Mining Bitcoin today is harder than it used to be, but if you have enough time, money and cheap electricity, you can still turn a profit. Here's how to get started mining Bitcoin at home and in the cloud.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to use obs obssetup04
Computing

These OBS tips and tricks will get you streaming to the world in no time

Need to learn how to use OBS? It's not as complex as it might seem. Just follow along with the steps in this guide and we'll have you ready for YouTube, Facebook, or Twitch primetime in no time.
Posted By Jon Martindale