Check out the best BlackBerry phones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

For many years, the word smartphone was synonymous with BlackBerry. Research in Motion defined the first generation of smartphones by offering fast email and messaging services as well as full QWERTY keyboards at a time when the competition was using T9 and Razrs. RIM’s dominance is not what it used to be ever since the iPhone came out, but it continues to hold on, improving its device and software portfolio. Below are our favorite BlackBerry devices.

Our best BlackBerry phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Check out our other guides to the best HTC phones, best Samsung phones, and best cell phones.