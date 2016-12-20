DT
Check out the best BlackBerry phones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best BlackBerry Phones

For many years, the word smartphone was synonymous with BlackBerry. Research in Motion defined the first generation of smartphones by offering fast email and messaging services as well as full QWERTY keyboards at a time when the competition was using T9 and Razrs. RIM’s dominance is not what it used to be ever since the iPhone came out, but it continues to hold on, improving its device and software portfolio. Below are our favorite BlackBerry devices.

Our best BlackBerry phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Check out our other guides to the best HTC phones, best Samsung phones, and best cell phones

Featured in Best BlackBerry Phones
 
1
blackberry z review

BlackBerry Z10

8.5

Is the BlackBerry Z10 a groundbreaking smartphone? No, but it is a compelling BlackBerry device and runs on a solid new operating system.

Full Review »
 
2
blackberry q review press iamge

BlackBerry Q10

7.5

Full Review »
 
3
blackberry classic review front

Blackberry Classic

7.5

Excellent battery life, wonderful call quality, and of course that keypad make the new Blackberry an easy choice -- for some people, anyway.

Full Review »
 
4
blackberry z review press image

BlackBerry Z30

7

The BlackBerry Z30's long battery life and solid OS improvements are much appreciated, but the as the company’s troubles continue worsen, it’s hard to recommend.

Full Review »
 
5
blackberry style review

BlackBerry Style 9670

7

BlackBerry’s Style 9670 folds the RIM’s legendary messaging abilities into a compact, stylish package that does what a phone needs to do, and then some.

Full Review »
 
6
blackberry passport phone review press image

Blackberry Passport

7

BlackBerry’s Passport is a fantastic phone for spreadsheets and work thanks to its keyboard and square screen, but can’t compete when it comes to media and apps.

Full Review »
 
7
blackberry leap smartphone review blackberryleap

BlackBerry Leap

7

The newest all-touch BlackBerry maintains the status quo.

Full Review »
 
8
blackberry torch review front

BlackBerry Torch 9810

6.5

The real downside to the Torch 9810 is the already-outdated BlackBerry OS 7, and the near-complete lack of quality apps available through App World.

Full Review »