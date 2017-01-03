Check out the best mini PCs, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Computing power continues to increase every year. While some computers use that power to its fullest, others are willing to let power plateau and instead reduce their size. These small, compact desktop PCs are not as quick as their full-sized brethren, but they make up for that by taking up less space, a trait that’s valuable for those with busy desktops.

Many compact computers are affordable and can serve as the cornerstone of a home office setup or even be conscripted into the role of home theater computer. There are, however, a few pricier models designed for enthusiasts. They offer performance on par with traditional desktops while remaining slim. Below you’ll find the best compact computers on the market.

Our best mini PCs list is continually updated as we review new compact desktop computers that enter the market.

Not exactly what you’re looking for? Take a gander at all our compact PC reviews or our budget PC reviews for more affordable packages.