DT
DT

Best Mini PCs

By — Last updated
Alienware Alpha R2
alienware alpha r review product
$949.99
Dell
See it
9
Release date
05/01/2016
Release price
$949.99
Form factor
Compact
Type
Gaming
View
More »
Falcon Northwest Tiki-Z
falcon northwest tiki z review press image
See it
Falcon NW
See it
8.5
 
$4860
Compact
Gaming
View
More »
iBuyPower Revolt 2 Pro
ibuypower revolt pro review
$1,399.00
iBuyPower
See it
8
01/01/2016
$1399
Compact
Gaming
View
More »
Velocity Micro Raptor Z40
velocity micro raptor z review edge
$2,099.00
Newegg
See it
8
 
$2699
Compact
Gaming
View
More »
Intel NUC Core i5 (NUC5i5RYK)
intel nuc core i ryk review
$379.99
Amazon
See it
8
9/2013
$350
Compact
All purpose
View
More »
Origin Chronos (2015)
origin chronos review originchronos press
See it
Origin PC
See it
8
 
$3699
Compact
Gaming
View
More »
Origin Chronos (2016)
origin chronos review desktop
See it
Origin PC
See it
8
04/01/2016
$3999.99
Compact
Gaming
View
More »
Digital Storm Eclipse
digital storm eclipse review press image
$1,300.00
Digital Storm
See it
7
12/2014
$1300
Compact
Gaming
View
More »
Maingear X-Cube Z170
maingear x cube z review
$3,653.00
Maingear
See it
7
11/12/2015
$3653
Compact
Gaming
View
More »
Intel NUC Core i7
intel nuc core i review
$513.95
Amazon
See it
7
 
 
Compact
All purpose
View
More »

Check out the best mini PCs, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

best mini pcsComputing power continues to increase every year. While some computers use that power to its fullest, others are willing to let power plateau and instead reduce their size. These small, compact desktop PCs are not as quick as their full-sized brethren, but they make up for that by taking up less space, a trait that’s valuable for those with busy desktops.

Many compact computers are affordable and can serve as the cornerstone of a home office setup or even be conscripted into the role of home theater computer. There are, however, a few pricier models designed for enthusiasts. They offer performance on par with traditional desktops while remaining slim. Below you’ll find the best compact computers on the market.

Our best mini PCs list is continually updated as we review new compact desktop computers that enter the market.

Not exactly what you’re looking for? Take a gander at all our compact PC reviews or our budget PC reviews for more affordable packages.

Featured in Best Mini PCs
 
1
alienware alpha r review product

Alienware Alpha R2

9

Alienware has packed big desktop performance into the tiny, console-like Alpha.

Full Review »
 
2
falcon northwest tiki z review press image

Falcon Northwest Tiki-Z

8.5

The Tiki Z crushed our expectations of what a mini-tower can do.

Full Review »
 
3
ibuypower revolt pro review

iBuyPower Revolt 2 Pro

8

The Revolt 2 is a unique and capable alternative to boxy budget desktops.

Full Review »
 
4
velocity micro raptor z review edge

Velocity Micro Raptor Z40

8

The Raptor Z40 gives gamers and professionals enough under the hood to handle any task, and doesn’t ask for half of your desk in return.

Full Review »
 
5
intel nuc core i ryk review

Intel NUC Core i5 (NUC5i5RYK)

8

The NUC is an odd little computer that can take some skill to start using, but it's an excellent PC for enthusiasts and hardware geeks.

Full Review »
 
6
origin chronos review originchronos press

Origin Chronos (2015)

8

The Chronos won’t win a beauty contest, but its performance is sure to woo gamers.

Full Review »
 
7
origin chronos review desktop

Origin Chronos (2016)

8

When it comes to power, Origin's Chronos absolutely destroys every other small gaming PC.

Full Review »
 
8
digital storm eclipse review press image

Digital Storm Eclipse

7

If you’re looking for an affordable gaming rig, and enjoy a little visual panache, the Eclipse is worth a look.

Full Review »
 
9
maingear x cube z review

Maingear X-Cube Z170

7

Maingear’s deceptively bulky X-Cube is still a top performer and a great value.

Full Review »
 
10
intel nuc core i review

Intel NUC Core i7

7

The Intel NUC Core i7 may not be for everyone, but users who need a compact device with a speedy processor should be satisfied.

Full Review »