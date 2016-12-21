Volkswagen’s Tiguan will morph into a more family-friendly model in Detroit

Volkswagen’s crossover offensive will continue in a few weeks with the introduction of the brand-new, second-generation Tiguan. The model won’t be fully revealed until the Detroit Auto Show, but a couple of official teaser sketches give us a good idea of what to expect from it.

The brand’s next crossover is known as the Tiguan Allspace in Europe because it will be sold alongside the standard, five-seater model that debuted last year in Frankfurt. However, we’ll only see the Detroit-bound, seven-seater variant in the United States, so odds are the Allspace nameplate will be dropped.

The teaser sketch suggests the U.S.-spec Tiguan is all but identical to its Euro-spec sibling when it’s viewed from the front. We know that its wheelbase is four inches longer, and there are eight additional inches of sheet metal between the bumpers. Under the skin, the next Tiguan shares its modular MQB platform with a number of Volkswagen Group models including the Golf and the Audi A3. The new platform is expected to make the crossover noticeably lighter than its predecessor.

The extra space allows the Tiguan to offer room for seven passengers spread out over three rows of seats. The rest of the cabin is presumably carried over from the standard model, meaning it will be more upmarket and high-tech than before. Notably, it will boast Volkswagen’s newest infotainment technology.

Volkswagen is unlikely to offer the Tiguan with its 3.6-liter V6 engine, so the crossover will launch with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder under the hood. Front-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic transmission will come standard, and the company’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system will be offered at an extra cost.

The next-generation Volkswagen Tiguan will be introduced online a few days before the Detroit show opens its doors to the press. Built in Puebla, Mexico, alongside the five-seater variant, it will go on sale nationwide as a 2018 model shortly after it greets the show-going public.