Automatic, manual, and CVT: The different types of transmissions explained

There are many flavors of car transmission in the world, but all of them perform the same basic function — they channel the power generated by the engine to the drive wheels.

With the notable exception of a continuously variable transmission (CVT), a transmission is a metal case that contains a series of gears, hence the name gearbox. Each gear has a specific ratio to ensure the wheels don’t spin at the same speed as the engine.

Torque from the engine enters the transmission through the input shaft, goes through the gears, and comes out through the output shaft. How it reaches the wheels from there depends on whether the car is front-, mid-, or rear-engined, and whether it’s front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive.

The most common types of transmissions are automatic, manual, and CVT. We’ve detailed them all to help you choose wisely the next time you buy a car.

Manual transmission

A manual transmission is also known as a stick-shift, and that says it all — the driver literally uses a stick to change gears. Your dad’s first car might have had a steering column- or dash-mounted shifter, but in a modern car, the shift lever is mounted vertically on the center console and connected to the transmission via a linkage.

To change gears, a clutch disc sandwiched between the engine and the transmission needs to be released via a third pedal located on the left side of the brake. Release the clutch, select the desired gear, and engage the clutch again. From a standstill, engaging the clutch too slowly will wear out the disc prematurely, and engaging it too quickly will cause the engine to stall.

Learning how to drive a stick-shift takes a little bit of time, but it’s rewarding and much simpler than it sounds. Driving a stick, you feel a connection to your car that is difficult to reproduce with an automatic transmission. Additionally, motorists who can operate a manual transmission are able to drive virtually any type of automobile, anywhere in the world – including in countries where renting an automatic is easier said than done.

Three-speed manual transmissions were common in the 1940s and the 1950s. Gears were added as engine technology improved, and as cars got faster and more efficient. A four-speed was the norm for decades, then five, and now six. However, some high-end sports cars – like the Porsche 911 and the Chevrolet Corvette – offer seven gears.