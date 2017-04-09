Ford designed a crib that simulates the movement of a car to put baby to sleep

Why it matters to you What wouldn't new parents give for a full night's rest? Relief may be in sight if Ford ever puts its prototype Max Motor Dreams into production.

When baby is screaming yet again at 3 a.m., there’s little a parent won’t do for some shuteye — both for themselves and for their bundle of joy. Unfortunately, one of the most dependable solutions isn’t always the safest in the wee hours of the morning; that is , taking your newborn out for a spin in your car isn’t a sustainable way to put him or her to bed. Luckily, Ford may have a solution. Meet the Max Motor Dreams, a crib that simulates the gentle hum and vibrations of a moving car, without the need for a driver or any gas.

As Ford noted in a press release around the novel new crib, new parents can expect the lose the equivalent of 44 days of sleep in the first year of their child’s life alone. A night-time drive, however, can keep a baby quiet, and keep you in bed for a bit longer. As such, Ford has debuted a prototype that will simulate the motion, engine noise, and yes, even the street lighting of those late-night rendezvous. The crib looks much like a normal baby bed, but thanks to a companion smartphone app, it’s capable of much more.

“After many years of talking to mums and dads, we know that parents of newborns are often desperate for just one good night’s sleep, said Max Motor Dreams designer Alejandro López Bravo, who helped create the design. “But while a quick drive in the family car can work wonders in getting baby off to sleep, the poor old parents still have to be awake and alert at the wheel. The Max Motor Dreams could make the everyday lives of a lot of people a little bit better.”

A speaker in the bed plays engine sounds, while the base of the crib rocks gently, recreating the sensation of a moving vehicle. And the crib is lined with blinking LED lights to mimic streetlights. While the Max Motor Dreams is currently nothing more than a one-off pilot, Ford says that it’s seriously considering making this available to the public. So rejoice, parents. There may be rest for you in sight.