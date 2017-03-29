Asus refreshes Zen AiO Pro with seventh-gen Intel Core CPUs and 27-inch display

Why it matters to you You can now pack a larger Windows 10 all-in-one PC into a smaller space, while still enjoying seventh-generation Intel Core processors and dedicated Nvidia graphics.

The Windows all-in-one (AIO) PC has undergone something of a revival lately, with a host of new options that turn the once underpowered and underwhelming machines into great looking and performing options. The most dramatic example is Microsoft’s incredibly expensive and innovative Surface Studio, but there are plenty of other nice options popping up as well.

Asus has its own line, the Zen AiO Pro, that has offered a nice alternative to Apple’s own AIO, the iMac, and we rated an earlier model highly. Now, Asus has released its latest model in the line and has improved the value considerably with a larger thin-bezel display.

More: Asus Zen AiO Pro Z240IC Review

The newest Zen AiO Pro ZN270IE retains the good-looking, solid unibody chassis of its smaller sibling the Z240IE with a new Quartz Grey finish and the typical Zen spun-metal styling. The new model utilizes a thinner bezel and packs in a 27-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display with a 75-percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also offers 10-point multi-touch technology for added convenience.

Up-to-date components include a choice between seventh-generation Intel Core i5-7400T and i7-7700T processors. The Zen AiO Pro ZN270IE comes with 4GB of RAM upgradeable to 16GB, and storage can be upgraded to a 512GB SSD. Finally, the machine utilizes Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX graphics with 2GB VRAM to assist with video and image editing along with light gaming.

Connectivity is robust, with 801.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 support. Hardware connectivity is a real strength, with a host of ports including:

2 x USB 2.0

4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1

1 x HDMI-In

1 x HDMI-Out

1 x RJ45 LAN

1 x Headphone (Speaker Out)

1 x Microphone

1 x Kensington Lock

1 x DC-in

Four speakers rated at a total of 12 watts use Harmon Kardon technology to drive movie and gaming audio. A 1M pixel webcam sits on top of the monitor, and an optional infrared camera provides Windows 10 Hello support via facial recognition. The machine includes a wireless keyboard and mouse to round out its configuration.

Asus hasn’t yet provided pricing or availability information for the Zen AiO Pro ZN270IE.