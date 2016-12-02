Tired of messy cords and peripherals? The best all-in-one PCs can help!

All-in-one computers provide everything your average consumer might need in a single package, nixing the need for a standalone desktop in favor of a monitor-endowed piece of PC hardware. They come in an array of styles, offering everything from 1080p touchscreens and 5K resolution to robust sound and high-end Intel Core processors, each of which typically comes bundled with a keyboard and mouse.

Most target the premium market with a sleek, streamlined design, yet recent market offerings continue to push the boundaries of a what a budget-based PC is capable of. Consumers pay for this style and convenience with performance, and while the best all-in-ones don’t pack the processors or video cards some enthusiasts demand, they’re efficient enough for most everyday tasks.

Microsoft Surface Studio ($3,000+) Microsoft may be a newcomer to the all-in-one market, but that hasn't stopped the Redmond giant from making a splash with the high-end Surface Studio. Its massive and beautiful 28-inch PixelSense display boasts an enormous 4,500 x 3,000 resolution, and is objectively and subjectively one of the best displays we've set eyes on, while claiming the top spot among touchscreens. You'll find your choice of sixth generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs inside, plus either the GTX 965M or GTX 980M. We didn't find the hybrid drive inside to our liking, but it's still better than a pure HDD, and it's the only option, so you're stuck with it. Starting at $3,000, the Studio is targeted at designers, graphic artists, and animators, but will draw the eye of everyone who walks by. Read our full review.

Apple iMac with Retina 5K display ($1.800+) Apple's 27-inch, Retina display iMac offered the first 5K display in the world. The stunning, 5,120 × 2,880 screen delivers crystal-clear images and sharp text, while boasting powerful internal specs in the form of a quad-core, 3.2-GHz Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the all-in-one maintains the stylish design with which we've all grown accustomed, reveling in a gap-less front panel and rounded corners that compliment the glass-and-aluminum build. The graphics chip can't really handle games at full 5K, but it's sufficient for many at 1440p. Read our full review.

Dell XPS 27 Touch ($1,200+) The XPS 27 Touch is among the Windows-based AiO we've ever laid eyes on. The plastic backside may feel a bit flimsy compared to most premium machines, but the 2,560 x 1,440 touchscreen gleams with detail and reclines to better accommodate tapping and swiping on a 27-inch screen. The machine also showcases robust audio with a subtle heaping of bass, along with an admittedly-aging Core i7-4770S CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 2TB hard drive for demanding productivity tasks. Read our full review.

LG 22CV241 Chromebase ($280+) The LG Chromebase redefines what you should expect on a shoestring budget. This capable all-in-one basks in a modern simplicity akin to the Chromebooks before it, capitalizing on an accurate color palette and lighting within a rounded aesthetic. The base model ships with an Intel Celeron 2955U dual-core CPU and 2GB of DDR3 RAM, which is more than adequate at performing tasks other than gaming, and the entire system relies on the Web-based Chrome OS for barebones functionality. The bundled peripherals are also solid, and you can even use the display as an external monitor. Read our full review.

Asus Zen AIO ($1,399+) While it doesn't take any big risks when it comes to design, Asus' new Zen AIO stands out for top-notch performance and an agreeable price point. The display is a little too glossy for its own good, but makes up for it with an impressive 4K resolution and discrete Nvidia graphics. There are a couple of other shortcomings that we like to see addressed on high-end models, but all-in-all it provides a great computing experience and even decent gaming performance at 1080p. This is a strong choice if you'd like an all-in-one similar to iMac, but prefer the Windows operating system. Read our full review.