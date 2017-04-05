Twenty-five awesome laptop bags for everyone, from students to globetrotters

The AmazonBasics Laptop bag is everything you’d expect from the Seattle-based shopping giant. It’s relatively comfortable and easy to carry, conveniently equipped with a padded interior that offers a separate space to hold your laptop without adding any unnecessary bulk. The minimalist shoulder bag’s multi-compartment design also provides all the necessary space for housing your cables and pens, and given the rock-bottom pricing, you could feasibly purchase a separate bag for each device in your arsenal. The bags accommodate laptops and tablets ranging between 7 and 17 inches and size, so you need not worry about finding the right size for you. Just don’t expect anything fit for a fashionista, or an indestructible build.

Buy one now from:

Amazon