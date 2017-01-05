Dell explodes with new and revamped Latitude, Precision devices for business

The CES 2017 convention is now underway in Las Vegas, and Dell has tacked onto its New Year’s product assault with new and refreshed devices for the business market. These include a new touch “surface” for creative individuals, all-in-one PCs, 2-in-1 PCs, desktops, and business laptops spanning its Latitude and Precision brands.

What customers will find on the following pages are new seventh-generation Xeon and Core processors from Intel, optional discrete graphics chips from AMD and Nvidia on select models, Wireless AD (WiGig) connectivity, and Thunderbolt 3 support. Dell also offers operating system choices other than Microsoft Windows including Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and NewKylin.

There’s definitely alot to behold here, as each product listing provides most of the configuration details. Unfortunately, some of the product information provided to us didn’t reveal specific processor models such as the Dell Latitude 12 5285/7285 2-in-1 PCS and the Dell Latitude 7280/7480 ultra-thin notebooks. Customers will thus need to hit specific product pages on Dell’s website for processor details.

Dell Canvas 27

For starters, we have a new 27-inch horizontal touch-based “surface” from Dell, the Canvas 27. This device seemingly eliminates the typical digitizer pad by combining display and input devices into one shiny unit. It supports up to 20 points of touch, and includes a two-button Dell Canvas Pen for drawing directly on the surface. It focuses on the digital content creator and comes packed with physical objects Dell refers to as “totems” for drawing perfect shapes on-screen.

Dell’s new drawing surface connects to a PC through the included Mini HDMI port, the Mini DisplayPort 1.2 connector, or the USB 3.1 Type-C port. It features a 2,560 x 1,400 resolution, a maximum brightness of 280 nits, and support for 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color space. It’s based on In-Plane Switching technology (IPS), which is known for wide viewing angles and brilliant colors. That said, the Canvas 27 supports 1.07 billion colors and 178 degree viewing angles.