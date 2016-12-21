Dell accidentally lists an XPS 9650 laptop with GeForce GTX 1050 graphics

Looks like one of the rumored GeForce GTX 1050 laptops is on its way, as Dell accidentally posted an upcoming laptop built for PC gamers packing Nvidia’s low-cost graphics chip: the Dell XPS 9650. Naturally, the listing was quickly taken down, but not before a portion of the specs began to trickle across the internet, Hexus reports. The laptop is expected to make an appearance during CES 2017 at the beginning of January along with other GeForce GTX 1050 notebooks provided by Dell’s competitors.

Here is what we know about the upcoming XPS 9650 laptop so far:

Model: XPS 9650 Screen size: 15 inches Resolution: Up to 3,840 x 2,160 Processor: Intel Core i3-7100HQ

Intel Core i5-7300HQ

Intel Core i7-7700HQ Graphics chip: Up to GeForce GTX 1050 VRAM: Up to 4GB

That is not much to go on for now, but the specs do show that the Dell XPS 9560 will have a solid foundation to build upon. Like all Dell laptops, customers can configure the device to meet their budget, and the GTX 1050 will be an optional component. All three processors listed above are seventh-generation Kaby Lake chips, and Nvidia’s GTX 1050 is the company’s latest entry in the GeForce GTX 10 Series graphics chips, serving as the least-expensive GPU of the bunch.

Right now, the actual specs of the GeForce GTX 1050 graphics chip for laptops are unknown but the desktop version only consumes up to 75 watts of power. That means Nvidia may not tweak the clock speeds due to heat levels and battery consumption. By comparison, the speedier GTX 1060 now available in laptops has a maximum power draw of around 75 watts followed by the GTX 1070 ( about 115 watts) and the GTX 1080 (about 150 watts).

Just for kicks, here are the specs for the desktop version of Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics chip:

CUDA cores: 640 Base clock speed: 1,354MHz Boost clock speed: 1,455MHz VRAM amount: 2GB GDDR5 Memory speed: 7GB per second Memory interface width: 128-bit Memory bandwidth: 112GB per second Maximum digital resolution: 7,680 x 4,320 @ 60Hz Maximum power draw: 75 watts Supplementary power connectors: None

As shown in the specs, the vanilla GeForce GTX 1050 comes with 2GB of GDDR5 VRAM, yet Dell’s specs for the XPS 9650 describes 4GB. That amount of VRAM is actually offered on the slightly more powerful GTX 1050 Ti graphics chip, so there is a question about Dell offering the GTX 1050 Ti version in this laptop, or Dell merely referring to the overall VRAM capacity of the GTX 1050 family.

“The most powerful XPS laptop we’ve ever built includes the latest 7th Gen Intel Quad Core processors and an optional 4GB GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with the latest and greatest Pascal architecture, so you can blaze through your most intensive tasks,” the product description stated before the listing was pulled.

Unfortunately, that is all we have for now. If the laptop is indeed headed to CES 2017 in just a few weeks, that means Nvidia will officially reveal the GTX 1050 family for mobile devices during the show along with partner laptop builders. Perhaps we will see more leaked details about these laptops before the show starts on January 5.