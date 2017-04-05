Store your Skype calls for later reference with these free and paid tools

Wish you could record a Skype conversation, so you can watch it again later? Whether it’s for a family momento or a potential podcast, you might want a simple way to record your audio or video conversations. It’s not hard, that is, assuming you know the right tools, however, there’s no universal solution. Windows and Mac users will need different tools for the job, and regardless of your platform, you still might want to check out different tools depending on what you’re looking for when it comes to recording software.

We’re going to focus on easy-to-use solutions for Windows and Mac OS X, along with more complex alternatives for each platform. We’ll be assuming you’re already installed Skype, but if you haven’t, head to Skype.com and download the latest version of the software before you get started. Windows users are going to want to use the desktop version of Skype, not the Windows Store Version, because the tools we’ll be using won’t necessarily work with the Windows Store version.

Writer’s note: Recording phone and video conversations without asking the other party for permission is legally questionable and depends on where you live. Check the laws in your area, or ask for permission to do so.

Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, and 10 — Free Video Call Recorder (Free)

For recording Skype conversations on Windows, we recommend the Free Video Call Recorder from DVDVideoSoft. This simple, one-window program lets you record both sides of a video conversation, or simply record the audio, and save it to any folder on your computer. And it’s free. Here’s how to set it up.

Step 1: Download and install the software. Head to the Free Video Call Recorder download page and click the blue Download button on the right.

You’ll end up with an executable file. Launch this to install the software, but pay attention during the installation process — you might end up with a new default search engine if you’re not careful. If prompted, hit Decline. These sorts of tricks are what pays the bills at free software companies.

Step 2: Launch Free Video Call Recorder. There should now be a new icon on your desktop, and in the Start menu, called Free Skype Video Call Recorder. Close Skype, if it’s open, and launch the app. Doing so will also automatically launch Skype, as well as a new window you’ve never seen before. Start a video conversation with a friend, and everything will look like so.

As you can see, the Skype video conversation works just as before, but you can hit Record in the window on the right to start saving your conversation. You can choose to record both sides of a conversation, or only the person you’re talking to. You can also opt to save only the audio, and choose where you’d like the resulting conversations to be saved. By default, this will be the Videos folder in your user folder.

Step 3: Find your video files. Once you’ve recorded your conversation, click the Show In Folder button and you’ll be brought to the folder where your recordings are stored.

Grab these files and place them wherever you’d like. The files will be saved as standard MP4s, which you can open with any video player or editor, or even upload to sites like YouTube. Enjoy!

Other Windows options

Not convinced by Free Video Call Recorder? There are a few other options. To start with, check out our list of of the best screen-casting tools for Windows. These are all designed for general screen recording, but there’s no reason they won’t also work to record Skype conversations. If all your need is audio, however, you can check Free Skype call recorder. The software can turn any conversation into an MP3 recording, and is just as easy to use.

And finally, if you want a more advanced tool, Pamela is a good option. It’s free to use if your recording five-minute videos or 15 minutes of audio, but the software will add random noise to your conversations after that (unless you pay for the full version). The tool also allows you to download Skype voicemails, which could be handy.