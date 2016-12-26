Have something you need to share? Here’s how to record your computer’s screen

Whether you’re a gamer setting up your own YouTube channel or an entrepreneur creating video of your latest company project, you’ll probably have moments where you think, “I wish I could record that!” While our computers have microphones and webcams, they don’t come with options to immediately record your computer screen at a moment’s notice…unless you know where to look.

So let’s go over how to record your screen on your own terms – from free programs you may already have downloaded, to apps filled with powerful tools for professional productions.

Use apps you already have

If you would rather not download any additional software, there’s a good chance that some of the apps you have laying around can indeed record your screen, even if that’s not their primary purpose. Here are several apps that you probably have access to right now, and how they can record for you.

PowerPoint: Didn’t know you can record your screen with PowerPoint? It’s true! The latest versions of PowerPoint include the capability. Start by heading over to the Insert tab, and select Screen Recording, with an icon of a recorder and a screen. You can then select the specific area of your screen y ou want to record, and start the recording process whenever you want. When you’re done you can save the video as a separate file to access or embed as you see fit. Editing and control options are very limited after that, but it’s a great option for quick-and-dirty recording, especially if you’re doing it for a looming presentation.

YouTube: If you don’t want to spend too much time on recording but still want a screen video for your YouTube channel – or any other social media – then YouTube itself can help out. Sign into your account, go to Upload, and under Live Streaming choose Events. Create an Event, Go Live, and then move over to the livestreaming page (you are now recording audio and video, although you can turn that off immediately if you want). On the left you should see a button that says Screenshare. Select it, and choose a desktop window for recording. Then choose Start Screenshare and Start Broadcast. You’re now recording that window! Select Stop Broadcast whenever you are done, and save your Event as you wish.

QuickTime Player: If you’re on a Mac, you may prefer using QuickTime. Launch QuickTime, select File, and then choose New Screen Recording. This will open up a small recording window that you can start, which will automatically encourage you to select either a part of your screen, or the full screen, for recording. Click Start Recording when you are ready. However, note that QuickTime recordings aren’t easy to edit in post, so be careful.