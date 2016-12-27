Lenovo latest ThinkPad line ditches bloatware, picks up 7th-gen Intel Core

Just ahead of the CES 2017 convention taking place in Las Vegas January 5-8, Lenovo announced the refresh of its ThinkPad laptop family for business. The updated laptops now sport the latest, seventh-generation Core processors from Intel, along with fingerprint scanners, beefed up security courtesy of a discrete Trusted Platform Module 2.0 chip, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. The company also revealed a new ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 dock, and a ThinkPad USB Type-C dock for adding additional ports for ThinkPad laptops.

Before we dive in, take note that the following devices sport the “Signature Edition” of Windows 10 Pro or Home. That means customers won’t find the annoying bloatware that typically comes preinstalled on laptops — unnecessary software loaded by the laptop maker that eats system resources and storage space, slowing the device down.

Many laptops listed on the following pages are compatible with WiGig, which is the next level of wireless connectivity, better known at Wireless AD. It adds the 60GHz band to the current 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands already offered in Wireless N and Wireless AC, with speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second. Right now, the Wireless AC 5GHz band is only capable of up to 1.3 gigabits per second. That said, 2017 will be the year Wireless AD (WiGig) explodes on the mass market.

ThinkPad Yoga 370

This unit, according to Lenovo, is designed for both business and general use, packing a 360-degree hinge and a “Lift n’ Lock” keyboard to make this a unique 2-in-1 device. Despite its “transforming” form factor, the ThinkPad Yoga 370 is durable enough to be certified for military use. Other notable features include a touch-enabled screen, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, WiGig support, a fingerprint scanner, and a lightweight form factor of just over 3 pounds.