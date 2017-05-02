Pwn your Mac with the best OS X keyboard shortcuts

Mac OS X keyboard shortcuts are a quick and efficient way to execute various commands without ever needing to leave the keyboard to fiddle with a mouse or touchpad. If you master them, they’re one of the few things that can make using your Mac even easier than it already is. The only problem is there are hundreds of different key combinations, and few of us have the mental capacity to remember them all. The good news is that memorizing every single one is neither necessary nor practical.

So rather than just listing all the Mac OS X keyboard shortcuts for you, we’ve taken the time to pick out the keyboard shortcuts that are most likely to be useful to you on a regular basis – and a few that are just plain cool. We’re guessing you’re already familiar with the standard stuff (command+C, command+V, command+S, etc.), so to kick things off, we’ll start with a list of ten awesome ones you may not know about.

command+space Open Spotlight command+shift+4 Capture custom screenshot command+control+D Define highlighted word command+control+option+eject Shut down (opens confirmation dialog) command+shift+delete Empty trash (opens confirmation dialog) command+option+control+8 Invert screen colors option+shift+F11/F12 Change volume in smaller increments option+shift+F1/F2 Change brightness in smaller increments shift+F3 OR shift+F4 Slow down OS X’s snappy animation command+shift+8 Solves a highlighted math problem (eg: 3.14*1.618)

Pretty awesome, right? Well guess what – that’s is only the tip of the iceberg. OS X has a boatload of other keyboard shortcuts that you can use to speed up your workflow.

Before we dive straight into the big list, we thought it’d be nice to highlight some of the most useful shortcuts in a table of their own. Not only are these the most handy of the bunch, but they’re also the most simple to remember – many of the shortcuts use keys that correspond with the first letter of their function (command+q = quit, for example).

Key combination What it does Command A Select all Command C Copy Command V Paste Command X Cut Command S Save Command Q Quit Command N New Command Z Undo/Redo Command M Minimize window Command W Close window Command P Print Command F Find

In addition to the shortcuts listed above, you should also learn the standard commands for manipulating text. If you do a lot of word processing and writing on your Mac, memorizing these shortcuts will save you time by eliminating the need to take your hands off the keyboard.

Key combination What it does Command B Bold Command I Italicize Command U Underline

And now, the big list:

Finder Shortcuts

Key combination What it does Command-A Select all items in the front Finder window (or desktop if no window is open) Command-Option-A Deselect all items Command-Shift-A Open the Applications folder Command-C Copy selected item/text to the Clipboard Command-Shift-C Open the Computer window Command-D Duplicate selected item Command-Shift-D Open desktop folder Command-E Eject Command-F Find any matching Spotlight attribute Command-Shift-F Find Spotlight file name matches Command-Option-F Navigate to the search field in an already-open Spotlight window Command-Shift-G Go to Folder Command-Shift-H Open the Home folder of the currently logged-in user account Command-I Get Info Command-Option-I Show Inspector Command-Control-I Get Summary Info Command-Shift-I Open iDisk Command-J Show View Options Command-K Connect to Server Command-Shift-K Open Network window Command-L Make alias of the selected item Command-M Minimize window Command-Option-M Minimize all windows Command-N New Finder window Command-Shift-N New folder Command-Option-N New Smart Folder Command-O Open selected item Command-Shift-Q Log out Command-Shift-Option-Q Log out immediately Command-R Show original (of alias) Command-T Add to Sidebar Command-Shift-T Add to Favorites Command-Option-T Hide Toolbar / Show Toolbar in Finder windows Command-Shift-U Open Utilities folder Command-V Paste Command-W Close window Command-Option-W Close all windows Command-X Cut Command-Option-Y Slideshow (Mac OS X v10.5 or later) Command-Z Undo / Redo Command-1 View as Icon Command-2 View as List Command-3 View as Columns Command-4 View as Cover Flow (Mac OS X v10.5 or later) Command-Comma (,) Open Finder preferences Command-Accent (`) (the Accent key above Tab key on a US English keyboard layout) Cycle through open Finder windows Command-Shift-Question Mark (?) Open Mac Help Command-Left Bracket ([) Go to the previous folder Command-Right Bracket (]) Go to the next folder Command-Up Arrow Open the folder that contains the current folder Command-Control-Up Arrow Open the folder that contains the current folder in a new window Command-Down Arrow Open highlighted item Command-Shift-Up Arrow Make the desktop active Right Arrow (in List view) Open the selected folder Left Arrow (in List view) Close the selected folder Option-click the disclosure triangle (in List view) Open all folders within the selected folder Option–double-click Open a folder in a separate window, closing the current window Command–double-click Open a folder in a separate window Command-click the window title See the folders that contain the current window Command-Tab Switch application – cycle forward Command-Shift-Tab Switch application – cycle backward Command-Delete Move to Trash Command-Shift-Delete Empty Trash Command-Shift-Option-Delete Empty Trash without confirmation dialog Space bar (or Command-Y) Quick Look (Mac OS X v10.5 or later) Command key while dragging Move dragged item to other volume/location (pointer icon changes while key is held – see this article) Option key while dragging Copy dragged item (pointer icon changes while key is held – see this article) Command-Option key combination while dragging Make alias of dragged item (pointer icon changes while key is held – see this article)

Startup Shortcuts

Key or key combination What it does

Option Display all bootable volumes (Startup Manager) Shift Perform a Safe Boot (start up in Safe Mode) Left Shift Prevent automatic login C Start from bootable media (DVD, CD, USB thumb drive, and so forth) T Start in FireWire target disk mode N Start from NetBoot server X Force Mac OS X startup (if non-Mac OS X startup volumes are present) D Use Apple Hardware Test Command-R Use Recovery (OS X Lion or later) Command-V Start in Verbose Mode Command-S Start in Single User Mode Command-Option-P-R Reset NVRAM / parameter RAM Hold down the Media Eject (⏏) key or F12 key, or mouse or trackpad button Eject removable discs

Other Application Shortcuts

Note: Some applications may not support all of the following application key combinations.

Key combination What it does Command-Space bar Show or hide the Spotlight search field (if multiple languages are installed, may rotate through enabled script systems) Control-A Move to beginning of line/paragraph Control-B Move one character backward Control-D Delete the character in front of the cursor Control-E Move to end of line/paragraph Control-F Move one character forward Control-H Delete the character behind the cursor Control-K Delete from the character in front of the cursor to the end of the line/paragraph Control-L Center the cursor/selection in the visible area Control-N Move down one line Control-O Insert a new line after the cursor Control-P Move up one line Control-T Transpose the character behind the cursor and the character in front of the cursor Control-V Move down one page Option-Delete Delete the word that is left of the cursor, as well as any spaces or punctuation after the word Command-Option-Space bar Show the Spotlight search results window (if multiple languages are installed, may rotate through keyboard layouts and input methods within a script) Command-Tab Move forward to the next most recently-used application in a list of open applications Command-Shift-Tab Move backward through a list of open applications (sorted by recent use) Shift-Tab Navigate through controls in a reverse direction Control-Tab Move focus to the next grouping of controls in a dialog or the next table (when Tab moves to the next cell) Shift-Control-Tab Move focus to the previous grouping of controls Command-esc Open Front Row (if installed) Option-Media Eject (⏏) Eject from secondary optical media drive (if one is installed) Fn-Delete Forward Delete (on a portable Mac’s built-in keyboard) Control-F1 Toggle full keyboard access on or off Control-F2 Move focus to the menu bar Control-F3 Move focus to the Dock Control-F4 Move focus to the active (or next) window Shift-Control-F4 Move focus to the previously active window Control-F5 Move focus to the toolbar. Control-F6 Move focus to the first (or next) panel Shift-Control-F6 Move focus to the previous panel Control-F7 Temporarily override the current keyboard access mode in windows and dialogs Control-F8 Move to the status menus in the menu bar F9 Tile or untile all open windows F10 Tile or untile all open windows in the currently active application F11 Hide or show all open windows F12 Hide or display Dashboard Command-Accent (`) Activate the next open window in the frontmost application Command-Shift-Accent (`) Activate the previous open window in the frontmost application Command-Option-Accent (`) Move focus to the window drawer Command-Minus (–) Decrease the size of the selected item Command-{ Left-align a selection Command-} Right-align a selection Command-| Center-align a selection Command-Colon (:) Display the Spelling window Command-Semicolon (;) Find misspelled words in the document Command-Comma (,) Open the front application’s preferences window (if it supports this keyboard shortcut) Command-Option-Control-Comma (,) Decrease screen contrast Command-Option-Control-Period (.) Increase screen contrast Command-Question Mark (?) Open the application’s help in Help Viewer Command-Option-/ Turn font smoothing on or off Command-Shift-= Increase the size of the selected item Command-Shift-3 Capture the screen to a file Command-Shift-Control-3 Capture the screen to the Clipboard Command-Shift-4 Capture a selection to a file Command-Shift-Control-4 Capture a selection to the Clipboard Command-A Highlight every item in a document or window, or all characters in a text field Command-B Boldface the selected text or toggle boldfaced text on and off Command-C Copy the selected data to the Clipboard Command-Shift-C Display the Colors window Command-Option-C Copy the style of the selected text Command-Control-C Copy the formatting settings of the selected item and store on the Clipboard Command-Option-D Show or hide the Dock Command-Control-D Display the definition of the selected word in the Dictionary application Command-D Selects the Desktop folder in Open and Save dialogs

or

Selects “Don’t Save” in dialogs that contain a Don’t Save button, in Mac OS X v10.6.8 and earlier Command-Delete Selects “Don’t Save” in dialogs that contain a Don’t Save button, in OS X Lion and Mountain Lion Command-E Use the selection for a find Command-F Open a Find window Command-Option-F Move to the search field control Command-G Find the next occurrence of the selection Command-Shift-G Find the previous occurrence of the selection Command-H Hide the windows of the currently running application Command-Option-H Hide the windows of all other running applications Command-I Italicize the selected text or toggle italic text on or off Command-Option-I Display an inspector window Command-J Scroll to a selection Command-M Minimize the active window to the Dock Command-Option-M Minimize all windows of the active application to the Dock Command-N Create a new document in the frontmost application Command-O Display a dialog for choosing a document to open in the frontmost application Command-P Display the Print dialog Command-Shift-P Display a dialog for specifying printing parameters (Page Setup) Command-Q Quit the frontmost application Command-S Save the active document Command-Shift-S Display the Save As dialog Command-T Display the Fonts window Command-Option-T Show or hide a toolbar Command-U Underline the selected text or turn underlining on or off Command-V Paste the Clipboard contents at the insertion point Command-Option-V Apply the style of one object to the selected object (Paste Style) Command-Shift-Option-V Apply the style of the surrounding text to the inserted object (Paste and Match Style) Command-Control-V Apply formatting settings to the selected object (Paste Ruler Command) Command-W Close the frontmost window Command-Shift-W Close a file and its associated windows Command-Option-W Close all windows in the application without quitting it Command-X Remove the selection and store in the Clipboard Command-Z Undo previous command (some applications allow for multiple Undos) Command-Shift-Z Redo previous command (some applications allow for multiple Redos) Control-Right Arrow Move focus to another value or cell within a view, such as a table Control-Left Arrow Move focus to another value or cell within a view, such as a table Control-Down Arrow Move focus to another value or cell within a view, such as a table Control-Up Arrow Move focus to another value or cell within a view, such as a table Command-Right Arrow Move the text insertion point to the end of the current line Command-Left Arrow Move the text insertion point to the beginning of the current line Command-Down Arrow Move the text insertion point to the end of the document Command-Up Arrow Move the text insertion point to the beginning of the document Option-Right Arrow Move the text insertion point to the end of the next word Option-Left Arrow Move the text insertion point to the beginning of the previous word Command-Shift-Right Arrow Select text between the insertion point and the end of the current line (*) Command-Shift-Left Arrow Select text between the insertion point and the beginning of the current line (*) Shift-Right Arrow Extend text selection one character to the right (*) Shift-Left Arrow Extend text selection one character to the left (*) Command-Shift-Up Arrow Select text between the insertion point and the beginning of the document (*) Command-Shift-Down Arrow Select text between the insertion point and the end of the document (*) Shift-Up Arrow Extend text selection to the line above, to the nearest character boundary at the same horizontal location (*) Shift-Down Arrow Extend text selection to the line below, to the nearest character boundary at the same horizontal location (*) Shift-Option-Right Arrow Extend text selection to the end of the current word, then to the end of the following word if pressed again (*) Shift-Option-Left Arrow Extend text selection to the beginning of the current word, then to the beginning of the following word if pressed again (*) Shift-Option-Down Arrow Extend text selection to the end of the current paragraph, then to the end of the following paragraph if pressed again (*) Shift-Option-Up Arrow Extend text selection to the beginning of the current paragraph, then to the beginning of the following paragraph if pressed again (*) Control-Space bar Toggle between the current and previous input sources Option-Control-Space bar Toggle through all enabled input sources Command-Option-esc Force Quit Command-Shift-Option-Esc (hold for three seconds) Force Quit the front-most application (Mac OS X v10.5 or later) Command-Left Bracket ([) Previous browser webpage Command-Right Bracket (]) Next browser webpage

If you’re a Windows user, be sure to check out our Windows 8 keyboard shortcut guide for a quick set of tips and tricks to get you up to speed in no time.