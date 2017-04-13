Original version of Windows 10 will stop getting security updates in May

Why it matters to you If you're somehow still running the very first version of Windows 10, version 1507, then you'll want to get a later version installed before May 9, 2017.

It might seem like just yesterday that Microsoft first released Windows 10, but in fact, it’s now been more than two years since the company’s latest and greatest operating system started rolling out to over 400 million machines. Along the way, we’ve enjoyed three major updates bringing significant improvements and culminating in Creators Update that started installing on machines just this week.

This isn’t just a trip down memory lane, however, as the fact of Windows 10’s increasing longevity has repercussions for that handful of users who still haven’t upgraded to any of those major updates. Even though Windows 10 is a relatively new operating system that will enjoy full technical support for some time to come, the very first version of Windows 10 will soon be running out of time, as Windows IT Pro reports.

The information comes from a Microsoft support page, which indicates that on May 9, 2017, support will become more limited for Windows 10 version 1507, which was the very first version launched on July 29, 2015. Microsoft puts it in fairly simple terms:

“After May 9, 2017, Windows 10 devices running version 1507 will no longer receive security and quality updates. Microsoft recommends updating devices to the latest version of Windows 10 by visiting the Software Download site and selecting Update now to manually update your device. For additional info, check out the Windows lifecycle fact sheet.”

As Microsoft points out, Windows 10 was designed to work as a service, with its major feature updates building on each other to deliver new features and enhanced security. According to the company’s policy, machines need to be updated to the latest feature update within 60 days to remain eligible for monthly security and other quality updates. That 60-day window was extended for Windows 10 version 1507, but that’s ending next month.

Most people have upgraded to Windows 10 Anniversary Edition, or version 1607, and if you’ve installed the Creators Update then you’re running Windows 10 version 1703. To find out which version of Windows 10 you’re running, go to the Cortana search box and type “winver,” then run the app that pops up.

Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’re still running Windows 10 version 1507 for Windows Home, Pro, Enterprise, or Education, then you’ll want to get updated as soon as possible. Check out our guide on how to get the Creators Update installed, and remember that if you don’t update prior to May 9, 2017, then you’ll stop getting those incredibly important monthly security updates that keep your system safer from attack.