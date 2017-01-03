Brightly colored mice and keyboards galore: Patriot unveils gaming peripherals

Gaming is definitely a major theme at CES 2017, with manufacturers leveraging Intel’s Kaby Lake processors and Nvidia’s Pascal architecture to push out new notebook and desktop gaming systems. But gaming systems need the best accessories to truly shine and this year’s event has that category covered as well.

Patriot is a company with a long history of making both gaming and non-gaming peripherals, and it is introducing a handful of accessories aimed mostly at gamers. This time around, Patriot is focusing primarily on interacting with gaming systems with new keyboards, mice, and headsets, PC Perspective reports.

Patriot Gaming Mice

If you want to compete in today’s twitchy first-person shooters, then you will need a highly accurate and configurable mouse. Patriot has you covered with a couple of new gaming mice, the Viper V570 and V530.

Priced at $60, the V570 uses an Avago 9800 laser sensor to provide 12,000dpi accuracy with a “sniper button” that drops sensitivity down to 400dpi. The mouse offers 13 programmable macro buttons and up to 16.8 million colors via its LED lighting system.

If you’re looking for a mouse that’s a little lighter on your budget, then the $30 V530 is another option coming from Patriot. The mouse incorporates an Avago 3050 optical sensor providing up to 4000dpi, and customization is a bit more limited with just seven programmable macro buttons and only six LED colors.