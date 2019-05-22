Share

When you’re setting up your battle station, peripherals like monitors, keyboards, mice, and headsets are almost as vital as your graphics card for getting the most enjoyment out of your games. These devices are what you actually use to interface with your computer’s hardware, and even the beefiest PC gaming build is wasted if you’re suffering with crappy accessories.

Alienware is best known for its powerful PCs (both desktops and laptops), but it recently expanded into the world of gaming accessories in an effort to compete with market-dominant brands like Razer. A handful of these peripherals are on sale right now as part of Dell’s ongoing Memorial Day sale, and we’ve rounded them up below. These gaming deals feature discounts of up to $700, so whether you’re looking to upgrade to an ultrawide curved monitor or you just need to replace your old worn-out mouse and keyboard, check these out:

Alienware 7.1 wireless gaming headset

Along with a good monitor, a high-quality set of headphones is a must-have for immersive gaming. A built-in microphone is also great to have for in-game communication (and is the main thing that really sets a “gaming headset” apart from regular headphones). Throw in 7.1 virtual surround sound and Alienware’s signature build quality and you’ve got the excellent AW988 gaming headset.

The Alienware AW988 is a wireless headset as well, so you can ditch the cables, although you do have the option of using the included 3.5mm wired connection if you want to. The built-in boom mic is noise-canceling and tucks away neatly when not in use so it’s out of your way as well. A $40 discount brings this over-ear gaming headset down to $190 right now from the Dell store.

Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard and Advanced Mouse bundle

Keyboards and mice are the unsung heroes of gaming peripherals. Well-built, accurate, and sensitive input devices like these are a necessity for playing at your best, especially when diving into heated multiplayer matches (particularly first-person shooters) where reaction times are vital. Mechanical models like the Alienware Pro AW768 keyboard are especially popular thanks to their responsiveness and great tactile feedback compared to standard rubber dome keyboards.

The Alienware Pro AW768 keyboard also features some additional gamer-friendly touches like programmable macro keys and customizable backlighting, while the AW558 Advanced Gaming Mouse included in this bundle has its own sleek LED lighting effects along with three DPI settings that allow you to adjust the sensitivity to suit whatever you’re playing at the moment (for instance, you can dial up the movement speed for high-speed first-person shooters, or slow it down for precision-focused RTS games). A $50 discount means you can score this Alienware keyboard and mouse bundle for just $120.

Alienware 34-inch curved gaming monitor

Dual-monitor setups are very popular with PC gaming enthusiasts, but today’s ultrawide displays are a better option. A single ultra-widescreen monitor like the Alienware AW3418DW delivers a more immersive gaming experience than a multi-monitor system (as there are no bezels breaking up the picture) while still offering tons of screen real estate so you can easily have several windows open at once for convenient multitasking.

The Alienware 34-inch ultrawide monitor is also curved, enhancing your viewing experience even further (which is another thing most dual-monitor setups don’t provide), while its G-Sync technology, excellent picture quality, and sleek design make it our favorite curved gaming display by far. The Alienware AW3418DW is naturally expensive considering it’s arguably the best gaming monitor that money can buy, but this Dell sale knocks $700 off the price, bringing it down to just $800 with a free $75 gift card thrown in as a nice little bonus.

