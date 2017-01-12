Philips says its new 40-inch display is the market’s ‘largest 4K curved monitor’

Along with a host of other incremental improvements in PC components, such as seventh-generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia’s Pascal graphics, displays have gotten much better recently. Curved screens, high dynamic range (HDR), and 4K resolutions have combined to make staring at our screens a lot more pleasant.

CES 2017 was full of great monitors, but apparently not every manufacturer chose that particular venue to introduce every new product. Philips, for example, is introducing a new monitor a week after CES ended, Hexus reports, and it likely would have felt right at home on the big stage.

More: Rise of HDR and 4K on display in the top 5 monitors at CES 2017

The BDM4037UW is Philips’ latest, and the company is calling it the “largest 4K curved monitor on the market.” Specifically, it’s a 40-inch curved monitor with 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution, using a vertical alignment LCD panel with W-LED backlighting. It offers a viewing angle of 178 degrees, which seems to be most common for the current crop of curved monitors.

Philips has included its Multiview feature in the BDM4037UW, which supports four full HD inputs that can be displayed on the screen at the same time. A number of different screen modes, such as picture-in-picture, are supported, meaning that users can make efficient use of the display’s extensive real estate.

Color support is solid, with 85 percent coverage of the NTSC gamut and support for more than a billion colors. Philips touts support for its Ultra Wide-Color technology, but HDR is not supported. Other specs of note include 300 nits of brightness, SmartImage preset functionality, and tilting from minus-five to 10 degrees. Connectivity is provided by a VGA input, two DisplayPorts, one HDMI 1.4 port, and one HDMI 1.0 port.

Philips is offering the BDM4037UW for sale immediately. Pricing is set at $630, making it competitive with other similar models in pricing, albeit without the HDR support that has become de rigueur lately.