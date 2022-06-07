The world’s fastest 4K 240Hz gaming monitor can now be yours

Samsung’s record-setting and award-winning monitor is finally available for purchase. You can pick up the 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate Odyssey Neo G8 now for $1,500 at Samsung.com.

The specs on this monitor are quite future-proof, and gamer’s dream come true, even if most newer games don’t support this high of a refresh rate. That’s because while other 4K monitors max out at 144Hz, Samsung kicks it all the way up to 244Hz with a 1ms response time for super-fast refresh rates and lag-free gaming. The panel is also curved with a 1,000 radius, which hits the sweet spot when it comes to immersive curved monitors.

Elsewhere, the color gamuts on this display are promised to hit 95% of DCI-P3, and the contrast ratio is rated at 1,000,000:1. As for the display tech on board the Odyssey Neo G8, it is Quantum Mini LED. This means brightness can hit 2,000 nits in HDR mode, which helps make dark and bright scenes look more realistic. That’s well off the 1,000 nits you get from most other monitors.

Looking at the design of the monitor, it is one that has a good purpose. Samsung says that the CoreSync lighting at the backside of the monitor can detect colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion. Up front, meanwhile, the display panel sports Matee Display technology, which can provide both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeping you focused on your game.

“Gamers ultimately desire that immersive experience in unity with their character and scene, and the Odyssey enables this with superior features and lifelike picture quality to give players a thrill,” said Samsung in a press release.

Along with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, the Odyssey Neo G7, and Odyssey G4 are also available. The Odyssey Neo G7 can be purchased today and offers up a 165Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution, priced at $800. The Odyssey G4, meanwhile, comes in with Full HD resolution and 240Hz refresh rates in either 25- or 27-inch models. Full details and specs on all these displays can be found on the Samsung Odyssey website.

