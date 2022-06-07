 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Gaming
  4. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The world’s fastest 4K 240Hz gaming monitor can now be yours

Arif Bacchus
By

Samsung’s record-setting and award-winning monitor is finally available for purchase. You can pick up the 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate Odyssey Neo G8 now for $1,500 at Samsung.com.

The specs on this monitor are quite future-proof, and gamer’s dream come true, even if most newer games don’t support this high of a refresh rate. That’s because while other 4K monitors max out at 144Hz, Samsung kicks it all the way up to 244Hz with a 1ms response time for super-fast refresh rates and lag-free gaming. The panel is also curved with a 1,000 radius, which hits the sweet spot when it comes to immersive curved monitors.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor displaying vibrant gaming content.
Jacob Roach/ Digital Trends

Elsewhere, the color gamuts on this display are promised to hit 95% of DCI-P3, and the contrast ratio is rated at 1,000,000:1. As for the display tech on board the Odyssey Neo G8, it is Quantum Mini LED. This means brightness can hit 2,000 nits in HDR mode, which helps make dark and bright scenes look more realistic. That’s well off the 1,000 nits you get from most other monitors.

Looking at the design of the monitor, it is one that has a good purpose. Samsung says that the CoreSync lighting at the backside of the monitor can detect colors on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion. Up front, meanwhile, the display panel sports Matee Display technology, which can provide both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeping you focused on your game.

“Gamers ultimately desire that immersive experience in unity with their character and scene, and the Odyssey enables this with superior features and lifelike picture quality to give players a thrill,” said Samsung in a press release.

Along with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, the Odyssey Neo G7, and Odyssey G4 are also available. The Odyssey Neo G7 can be purchased today and offers up a 165Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution, priced at $800. The Odyssey  G4, meanwhile, comes in with Full HD resolution and 240Hz refresh rates in either 25- or 27-inch models. Full details and specs on all these displays can be found on the Samsung Odyssey website.

Editors' Recommendations

Popular 5G myths you need to stop believing

Worker looking up at 5G tower against a cloudy sky.

3 gaming PC deals you need to know about today — from $550

alienware aurora r10 ryzen review 01

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

This 15-inch Dell laptop just had its price slashed to $225

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

The best pool robot vacuums

The Dolphin Premier on top of pool water.

Director Ayumu Watanabe on creating Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

The young protagonist Kikuko and her mother Nikuko on their boat home in the harbor.

Dell’s Precision 7865 workstation delivers astonishing specs

A man sits in front of a large desk as he uses the Dell Precision 7865 Tower.

Why aren’t smart locks and video doorbells the same device?

eufy by Anker Security Video Smart Lock installed on corner.

Diablo Immortal shows gaming phones should be taken seriously

Diablo Immortal on the iPhone 13 Pro and the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Which iPad tablets are compatible with iPadOS 16?

An iPad using Stage Manager in iPadOS 16.

Step into the future with a top-rated robot vacuum for $97 today

IonVac SmartClean 2000 cleaning the floor.

Walmart has a 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $550 — but hurry!

samsung nu6900 vizio m series quantum 4k tv deals walmart work from home sale 55 inch 2 5 768x768

The best way to hire employees in 2022

iMac on a desk with glasses and a notebook from Pixabay.