Samsung’s rumored 2nd-gen Galaxy TabPro S lands Bluetooth certification

Why it matters to you This latest information appears to have confirmed that Samsung is getting ready to launch a second-generation version of its Galaxy TabPro S 2-in-1.

The 2017 Mobile World Congress conference kicks off at the end of February, and Samsung is expected to showcase a batch of new devices during the show. One of these will reportedly be the Galaxy TabPro S2 2-in-1 device, which just showed up as the SM-W727V on the official Bluetooth SIG website as a certified Bluetooth 4.1 device. Samsung’s 2-in-1 previously showed up on the Wi-Fi Alliance website as a certified Wireless AC device.

Overall, there will be four versions of the Galaxy TabPro S2: the SM-W728, the SM-W727, the SM-W723, and the SM-W720. As a reminder, the base model number of the original Galaxy TabPro S tablet is SM-W700, which varies based on the device’s operating system and wireless connectivity. There are four in all as shown in the table below:

SM-W700 SM-W703 SM-W707 SM-W708 Platform: Windows 10

Home Windows 10

Pro Windows 10

Home Windows 10

Pro 4G LTE: No No Yes Yes

Samsung will likely do the same with its second-generation TabPro devices later this month:

SM-W720 SM-W723 SM-W727 SM-W728 Platform: Windows 10

Home Windows 10

Pro Windows 10

Home Windows 10

Pro 4G LTE: No No Yes Yes

However, notice that the SM-W727 model spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG sites sports a “V” at the end. That presumably means the device will be compatible with Verizon’s cellular network. The current SM-W707 and SM-W708 models on the market are compatible with carriers that support the Universal Mobile Telecommunications Service protocol such as AT&T, Cricket Wireless, H2O Wireless, and T-Mobile.

As for the actual hardware details of the upcoming Galaxy TabPro S2, there are none for now. However, there’s speculation that it will retain the 12-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2,160 x 1,440 resolution. It will also likely rely on the most recent seventh-generation Intel Core M series processor.

As a refresher, here are the hardware specs for the current Galaxy TabPro S model:

Operating system: Windows 1o Pro (SM-W703, SM-W708)

Windows 10 Home (SM-W700, SM-W707) Display: 12 inches Super AMOLED Resolution: 2,160 x 1,440 Processor: Intel Core m3-6Y30 (two cores, four threads) Processor speed: 900MHz base, 2.20GHz max Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 Graphics speed: 300MHz base, 850MHz max Memory: 4GB @ 1,600MHz Storage: 128GB

256GB Cameras: 5MP (front)

5MP (back) Battery: 39.4 Watt hour (up to 10.5 hours) Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.1

NFCLTE-A Cat 6 (SM-W707, SM-W708 Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Type-C

1x Headphone port Size: 11.42 x 7.82 x 0.24 inches Weight: 1.52 pounds Keyboard (included): 11.42 x 7.82 x 0.19 inches Release date: March 18, 2016

An upgrade to the processor used in the current Galaxy TabPro S model would be Intel’s seventh-generation Core m3-7Y30 chip released toward the end of 2016. It will bring a slight improvement speed-wise with a default speed of 1.00GHz and a maximum of 2.60GHz. The graphics would be based on the Intel HD Graphics 615 component with speeds of 300MHz and 900MHz. Unfortunately, those would be the only benefits provided by the newer chip.

We expect to hear more about the unannounced 2-in-1 later this month.