Windows Update just not updating? Here’s how to give it a swift kick

Windows Update is sometimes underestimated as a cornerstone of your system’s integrity and security. Microsoft regularly delivers security patches, hotfixes, and software updates through Windows Update, and so if this service stops running or is turned off, then Windows can become vulnerable to bugs and security holes. The update process has been greatly streamlined for Windows 10, but that doesn’t mean it’s always problem-free, especially when it comes to compatibility and patches.

Here, we’ll show you how to get Windows Update working again when it fails, and what to do if it looks like an update is causing problems.

Go online and see if there’s a problem

Go online and take a look at Windows update news. We put this step first because it’s surprising how much it helps when you run into an unexpected problem. Search for a phrase like “Windows update problems” or “Windows 10 update” and see if there’s any recent news regarding the software.

In some cases, an update may suffer from known issues and will need to be patched. This is particularly common if the update fails to complete, or causes something to stop working.

The latest example is the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, which, ironically, brought back a host of bugs, errors, and installation failures. Searching for news like this allows you to quickly pinpoint the problem and potentially fix it, or turn updates off for the time being until a solution is found. Which brings us to another important point.