DT Daily: Apple relocates WWDC 2017, expect to see iOS 11

The dates for Apple’s 2017 Worldwide developers conference are now official. It will be June 5th through 9th, and the conference will have a new home at the McEnry convention center in San Jose. A location that’s much closer to Apple’s home in Cupertino. This is the conference where Apple shows off the latest versions of its iOS and MacOS operating systems… and it should be a big year for iOS.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the iPhone so we’re expecting some major upgrades to the device. And along with that we should see equally impressive changes to iOS. Obviously we’re eager to see iOS11 because it’s also a chance to see just a few hints at the features coming to Apple’s newest iPhones.

Back in December, Elon Musk got fed up sitting in traffic and tweeted out, he was going to build a tunneling machine and just start digging. OK 2 things here… first, why was he sitting in traffic? Can’t he take a helicopter or jetpack everywhere? And second, a tunneling machine???

Well, the Billionaire who’s recently becoming known for saying some pretty unbelievable stuff, is actually doing this. He’s dug a 50 foot deep hole in the parking lot at the Space X offices in LA, and he acquired a 400 foot long boring machine. He believes we can tunnel our way to a transportation utopia, and he’s comparing the innovation needed in tunneling to the aerospace industry. Musk sat down with Bloomberg to outline where he’s going with his aptly named ‘Boring Company’ and just like most of what he gets into, it’s fascinating.

Back in 2010, Google fiber promised a future of fiber optic cables running directly into houses across the country, along with insanely fast internet speeds. Fast forward to today where Alphabet’s Access division, they currently oversee Fiber, is pulling hundreds of employees off the project and apparently moving in a different direction. Access also has a new CEO, plus it purchased a company called Webpass that beams broadband wirelessly. When you do the math it paints a bleak future for Google Fiber as we knew it. The restructuring won’t affect operations where Fiber is available, and plans to expand to a few more cities are still in the works. But with a decidedly wireless future for Fiber in the works, will Google just become another competitor to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile?