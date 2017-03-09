These are the best Amazon Warehouse technology deals of the week

Purchasing pre-owned and refurbished electronics is one of the easiest way to score big savings on name-brand products like TVs, gaming consoles, and tablets, especially when you can buy them from trusted outlets like Amazon. We’ve rounded up some of the best ongoing deals from Amazon Warehouse available at the moment, saving you not only some money, but also potentially sparing you the headache of dealing with less reputable sellers.

Although these items do not come with the original warranties, all Warehouse products are inspected, tested, and graded by Amazon and are backed by its solid return policy. You can purchase a warranty separately through Square Trade as well. Be sure to check out this page for more detailed information. Also note that Amazon Warehouse items generally have limited quantities of stock and prices fluctuate regularly based on inventory, so we don’t know how long these deals will last. If you see something you like, consider jumping on it before it’s gone.

Fire HD 8 tablet Amazon has a popular lineup of low-cost tablets, with the 7-inch Fire being the cheapest offering at around $50. If you’d like a bigger screen in an HD resolution, though, the Fire HD 8 might be a better option. You can score the 16GB model in “good” condition for just $65 on Amazon Warehouse – only slightly more expensive than the 7-inch Fire and a nice discount off of the $90 price tag for a new unit. The Fire HD 8 runs on a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and the 8-inch IPS display boasts a 1,200 x 800 resolution. Amazon Underground provides access to thousands of free apps and games, and Prime members can enjoy millions of free shows, books, movies, and songs. If you prefer more built-in storage, the 32GB model can be had for $86 in “good” condition. A MicroSD slot allows you to expand the storage to up to 200GB as well. Buy it for $65 from Amazon Warehouse

Sennheiser RS120 wireless headphones with charging dock Sennheiser is a household name in the headphone market — and for good reason –but you don’t need to pay through the nose for a pair. The Sennheiser RS120 headphones are one of the most popular models — they currently have a 4.1-star review from more than 13,000 Amazon customers — and are very affordable. The RS120 wireless headphones run on two rechargeable AAA batteries and come with a charging dock that doubles as a convenient stand for your cans when they’re not in use. Radio frequency wireless connectivity gets rid of any annoying cables that might trip you up and offers a range of up to 300 feet. If you need a good pair of wireless on-ear headphones, the Sennheiser RS120 with charging dock in “very good” condition can be yours from Amazon Warehouse for just $35. Buy it for $35 from Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Tap Bluetooth speaker In recent years, Amazon has expanded its lineup of Alexa-enabled devices with products like the Echo series and the Tap Bluetooth speaker. The Tap is an attractive and portable wireless speaker that streams audio from services like Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, and more when synced with your phone or tablet. Amazon Alexa allows for hands-free control via voice command, and the Tap offers some added Echo-like functionality as well: You can use Alexa to check the news, perform internet searches, or even do some online shopping. Dual wraparound speakers deliver 360-degree stereo sound, the internal battery provides up to nine hours of continuous playback, and a charging stand is included. The Amazon Tap Bluetooth speaker normally costs $130 new, but Amazon Warehouse currently has units in “good” condition available for just $95. Buy it for $95 from Amazon Warehouse

Netgear Nighthawk R700 Wi-Fi router A good wireless router makes all the difference in your local network’s performance, and is a good investment for anyone who wants to get the most out of their Wi-Fi. Netgear is one of the most well-known makers of networking hardware, and its Nighthawk series remains very popular with gamers and others who require faster Wi-Fi than most cheap routers can provide. The Nighthawk R700 offers dual-band AC1900 connectivity for a throughput of up to 1,900 Mbps, making it a great all-around option for streaming, gaming, and networks with multiple active clients. The Netgear Nighthawk R700 is also compatible with Amazon Alexa devices, letting you easily manage your network using simple voice commands. The R700 costs $159 new but you can snag a “like-new” model for just $114 from Amazon Warehouse. If your wireless network has been struggling lately, or if you just want a fast and feature-laden Wi-Fi router for a good price, the Nighthawk R700 is a solid bargain. Buy it for $114 from Amazon Warehouse

Asus C202SA-YS02 Chromebook Chromebooks have become popular in recent years as efficient low-cost work machines that represent a solid value for the money. If you’ve been eyeing one, or if you just need a small laptop and don’t want to spend a fortune, consider the Asus C202SA-YS02. This compact no-frills computer features an Intel Celeron N3060 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of flash storage, along with the lightweight Chrome operating system. The Asus C202SA-YS02 is purpose-built for portability and on-the-go use, with its durable rubber housing and spill-resistant keyboard. Preinstalled QuickOffice and Google Docs allow you to work with Microsoft Office documents, and you can also enjoy free access to Microsoft Office Online software. The 11.6-inch anti-glare screen provides an HD resolution of 1,366 x 768. Normally $199 for a new unit, Amazon Warehouse offers this Asus Chromebook in “very good” condition for $165. Buy it for $165 from Amazon Warehouse

PlayStation 4 Slim Uncharted 4 bundle If you haven’t yet jumped on the next-gen console wagon, then now is a great time, with prices dropping across the board and the release of updated designs like the PlayStation 4 Slim. PlayStation has some great exclusive titles such as the popular Uncharted series, and this PS4 bundle comes packaged with the 500GB Slim console, a wireless DualShock 4 controller, and a physical copy of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. At $219 on Amazon Warehouse for a unit in “very good” condition, this is one of the cheapest ways to get a PlayStation 4 right now if you’ve been eyeing one – along with a free, highly rated game to sweeten the deal. Note that the prices and inventory on this item seem to fluctuate the most of any on this list, so we do not know how long this bundle will be available at this price. Buy it for $219 from Amazon Warehouse