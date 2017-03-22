Get this Brother All-in-One Wireless Printer for only $61 for a limited time

If you visit FedEx even occasionally just to get items printed, you’re likely spending more than you need to. Whether you work from home or just need documents printed, scanned, or faxed occasionally, investing in a home all-in-one printer can quickly save you money as well as time. One solution is the Brother Wireless Inkjet Color All-in-One Printer With Auto Document Feeder, currently discounted over 50 percent on Amazon.

This Brother all-in-one printer allows you to print, scan, copy, and fax with color ink jet technology all from one machine. The 20-sheet automatic document feeder and generous 100-sheet capacity gives you a large amount of functionality and output without constant monitoring. Easily print off large documents, and save paper using the built-in double-sided printing function. The printer holds up to legal sized paper (8.5 by 14 inches) and prints fast, at speeds of 12ppm black or 6ppm color.

The printer is small and compact, and easily fits into any home office layout. In case you don’t have a home office, or simply don’t want another item in that room, you have the convenience of printing wirelessly. Wireless printing is easy to set up, and the printer comes complete with a wireless assistant that walks you through set up without the need for a USB cable or the need to know the wireless password.

You can also share the machine with others on a wireless network or connect to a single computer using a USB cable. You can print wirelessly from a full menu of devices including Apple, Android, Kindle Fire, Windows Phone, or Blackberry and other mobile devices. With Wi-Fi Direct, you can also print wirelessly from a PC or mobile devices without the need for a router. Additionally, you can scan to and print from popular cloud services with Brother Web Connect including Google Drive, Dropbox, Facebook, Box, OneDrive, and more

The all-in-one printer features an easy-to-read and easy-to-navigate 1.8-inch color display with intuitive menus. Ink replacement is easy with separate ink compartment and separate bays for each cartridge. This Brother MFC-J480DW model has received four out of five star ratings from both CNET and PCMag and is currently ranked No. 21 in the Amazon InkJet Printer category.

The Brother Wireless Inkjet Color All-in-One Printer With Auto Document Feeder normally retails for $130 but is currently discounted to only $62 on Amazon providing a full 53-percent or $69 discount.

