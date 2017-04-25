Get $50 off powerful Netgear Nighthawk R6700 Wi-Fi router on Amazon

Although most people probably don’t give their routers much thought, these little boxes are the heart of your Wi-Fi network, routing your internet connection to your connected devices via wireless bands. Buying and using your own router can save you money on equipment rental fees from your internet service provider, essentially paying for itself in the long run, and can greatly enhance your wireless performance by ensuring that you get the speeds you are paying for.

With hundreds of different models on the market, shopping for a good router can seem daunting. Unless you need a high-end unit for hardcore gaming or large networks, then the Netgear Nighthawk R6700 is an excellent and affordable choice that delivers more than enough performance for most homes and offices.

Netgear’s Nighthawk series utilizes AC1750 Wi-Fi connectivity, giving you dual-band wireless speeds of 1,750 Mpbs on both bands. The 450 Mbps 2.4GHz band handles low-intensity tasks like internet browsing while the 1,300 Mbps 5HGz band is dedicated to more demanding jobs like streaming or gaming.

Beamforming technology kicks up Wi-Fi speeds and stability by improving wireless range and signal focus for a smoother, faster connection to your mobile devices.

The Netgear Genie App makes setup and operating a breeze, and lets you monitor your network and set parental controls from your smartphone or tablet free of any complicated web interfaces. A USB 3.0 port located on the back of the unit allows for high-speed file sharing as well.

Normally priced at $130, the Netgear Nighthawk R6700 router is currently $100 after a $30 discount. For a limited time, however, you can take another $20 off with a “clippable” coupon that brings this excellent Wi-Fi router down to just $80 on Amazon. Just “clip” the coupon on the product page, add the item to your cart, and the discount will be automatically applied for a combined savings of $50.

$80 on Amazon with coupon