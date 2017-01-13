Here’s every game we know you can play on the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s recent Switch event showcased a bunch of games. Some we knew about previously, but many were new unveils. Most Switch retail games will cost the industry standard $60. Although many of the games shown during the press event will miss the console’s launch in March, Nintendo gave us plenty to look forward to. Here’s a list of every game shown at the event.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Available as a Switch launch title, Breath of the Wild promises to be Link’s grandest adventure yet. The new trailer showed off its dazzling landscape, from classic Hyrulian fields to snow-capped valleys. Voice acting, implemented for the first time in the franchise, appears to be a prominent fixture in the game. Set to be the most sprawling entry in the series, Breath of the Wild features more than 100 puzzle-filled places, designated as Shrines of Trials. The game will also come in one of three editions: a standard edition, Special Edition, and Master Edition. The Special Edition ($100) includes a Switch Sheikah Slate Carrying Case, a Sheikah Eye Collectible Coin, a Calamity Ganon Tapestry, a Weather-Worn Map, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sound Selection CD. The Master Edition ($130) includes everything in the Special Edition, as well as a Master Sword of Resurrection figure.

Super Mario Odyssey Mario is returning to sandbox glory in Super Mario Odyssey. This time, though, Mario will be making his way outside of the Mushroom Kingdom, as he treks through a plethora of environments, including real-life locales like New York City. With the help of an airship, Mario looks to be headed on his most diverse adventure yet. He can even throw his hat, which has a mysterious pair of eyes on it. Super Mario Odyssey hits shelves this holiday season.

1-2 Switch Utilizing the “HD rumble” feature found on the Joy-Con controllers, 1-2 Switch is a party game in which players stare at one another in the eye while playing a variety of different activities. Announced mini-games include a Western-style duel simulator and a dance off. 1-2 Switch brings a 1-2 punch on March 3.

ARMS ARMS essentially takes the initial premise of Rock em’ Sock em’ Robots and mixes it with a shooter, not to mention a wide cast of customizable players. The Joy-Con controllers act as arms or guns, allowing you to punch or blast away opponents. The game promises to have depth, offering a swath of advanced techniques to increase tactical prowess. ARMS can be played against AI, online, on local wireless with two Switch consoles, or split screen — but only with a second set of Joy-Con controllers, which are sold separately. ARMS will launch sometime this spring.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe A definitive version of the popular racing game for the Wii U, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers local multiplayer with up to eight players. All tracks from the Wii U version, including DLC tracks, come inside the box. Five characters join the roster, including Splatoon‘s Inkling Girl and Inkling Boy, King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr. Balloon Battle and Bob-omb Blast join a reworked battle mode, too, which adds additional courses — both new and old — into the fray. Additional gameplay tweaks, such as the ability to hold two items at once, and a Smart Steering feature round out the deluxe edition. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be available in April.

Splatoon 2 Everyone’s favorite, 4-on-4 turf battle game is coming back for more paint-splattering action. Slated as a full sequel, Splatoon 2 adds new stages, fashions, and weapons, including dual-wielding. Multiple control schemes also take advantage of the Switch’s diverse hardware; splat-fest enthusiasts can play on the portable unit, with the Joy-Con gyro controls, or with the Switch Pro Controller. The game features local and online multiplayer, as well as voice chat with Nintendo’s smart-device app. Nintendo plans to release additional DLC as well, just as it did for Splatoon, after the title’s launch this summer.

Snipperclips – Cut it Out This novel, action-puzzle game tasks players with solving puzzles by cutting paper characters into different shapes and sizes using the Joy-Con’s motion controls. Prideful of fueling the imagination, Snipperclips allows for solo, cooperative play, and a four-player puzzle mode. Snipperclips is a Nintendo eShop exclusive, one set to launch in March.

Has-Been Heroes GameTrust, the makers of Trine, is bringing its upcoming rogue-like action-strategy title to Switch. The 2.5D, procedurally-generated game utilizes the Switch’s “HD rumble” feature, in addition to the seamless transition between portable and console play. Has-Been Heroes will launch in March for $20.

Xenoblade 2 The initial trailer doesn’t reveal much, but the name hints that this very well might be a direct sequel to the original Xenoblade Chronicles. Developer Monolith Soft did not reveal a release date during the event, but Soraya Saga, the game’s scriptwriter, has claimed Xenoblade 2 will launch sometime in 2017.

Fire Emblem Warriors Koei Tecmo is giving the Dynasty Warriors treatment to the Fire Emblem franchise, just as it did for Nintendo with Hyrule Warriors. No release window for Fire Emblem Warriors has been provided at this time.

Dragon Quest X Mentioned only by name at the event, Square Enix is localizing Dragon Quest X. The MMORPG game was released in Japan in 2012. It’s the only iteration of the Dragon Quest franchise to delineate from its traditional turn-based RPG roots. After western fans clamored for it, Square finally decided to bring it over. No release date has been set for the title, which could very well be the first of its kind on Nintendo’s new platform.

Dragon Quest XI The eleventh mainline entry in the Dragon Quest franchise was also mentioned only by name at the event. Containing the classic Dragon Quest formula, Dragon Quest XI is slated for launch in Japan later this year. A North American release date has yet to be announced.

Dragon Quest Heroes I and 2 Both Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree Woes and The Blight Below and Dragon Quest Heroes II are coming to Switch. The original DQH came out in 2015, and the upcoming sequel is currently slated for launch in April. It appears the original, with all downloadable content and a new playable character, will come bundled with DQH II for the Switch. Hack-and-slash DQ arrives in Japan on March 3, and looks to be coming to North America in April.

Shin Megami Tensei game Atlus showcased a brief teaser for a new entry in its unique, RPG franchise at the event. Details are sparse, with no release window or even an official title at this time.

Project Octopath Traveler One of the most charming games shown during the Switch event was Square Enix’s Project Octopath Traveler. This retro-style RPG oozes nostalgia with 2D sprites, as well as 3D backgrounds that give the open-world adventure a modern touch. Square Enix hasn’t set a release timeframe for Project Octopath Traveler, however.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim In a video message, Bethesda confirmed that Skyrim is being ported to the Switch, which marks the first time an Elder Scrolls game will be playable on a portable device. No release date has been given, nor do we know if it will contain all Skyrim DLC.

FIFA EA Interactive is bringing the best-selling soccer sim to the Nintendo Switch. The company promises that the title will represent the most authentic sports experience ever on a Nintendo platform. It sounds as if EA is taking the task of a Switch FIFA title very seriously, though, it has yet to announce a release date.

No More Heroes Goichi Suda, better known as Suda51, talked a bit about an upcoming Switch title. Besides claiming the game is heavily influenced by professional wrestling, he didn’t provide any concrete details. An image of Travis Touchdown wearing a “Travis strikes again” shirt all but confirmed that the project will be a new No More Heroes game for the Nintendo Switch. It sounds as if the game is still in early development, so don’t expect to play it anytime soon.

Lego City Undercover Recently confirmed for the Switch, the upcoming port of the Wii U title was shown briefly in the ending sizzle reel. Lego City Undercover comes to the Switch this spring.

Minecraft Story Mode Telltale’s episodic Minecraft series, Minecraft: Story Mode, was briefly shown in a sizzle reel at the end of the show. According to the “third-party sizzle reel,” the Switch version will be the complete edition, which contains all five episodes from season one, as well as the three episodes from Adventure Pass.

Sonic Mania Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Switch, and he’s bringing his pals with him. In the modern-retro mashup Sonic Mania, players can play as Sonic, Knuckles, and Trails. Sega is also incorporating re-imagined stages from Sonic classics, as well as new stages. Sonic Mania launches as an eShop title this spring. A limited collector’s edition is also up for grabs.

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition The 2013 platformer Rayman Legends is coming to the Switch. Titled Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, it will contain previously unreleased content. Ubisoft has not announced a release date as of yet.

Just Dance 2017 Everyone’s favorite dancing game, Just Dance 2017, is coming to the Switch. There’s no word yet on when you can bust-a-move, but it will be sure to make use of the Switch’s refined motion controls.

Steep Ubisoft’s high-octane snowboarding title is being ported to the Nintendo Switch. It remains to be seen if you’ll be able to paraglide with the Joy-Con’s motion controls, however, and Ubisoft has not set a release date for the upcoming port.

Fast RMX The lightning-quick, futuristic ships featured in the sizzle reel made it seem as if Nintendo was bringing F-Zero to the Switch. That feeling only lasted a moment, however. It turns out that the game, although influenced by the F-Zero franchise, is called Fast RMX. It’s from the developers at Shin’en, and doesn’t have a release date as of yet.

Redout Oddly enough, a second F-Zero-style game is coming to the Switch. Redout, from Italian studio 34BigThings, launches on the Switch this spring.

I Am Setsuna Tokyo RPG Factory’s snow-capped RPG is being ported to the Nintendo Switch. I Am Setsuna will launch in Japan on March 3. A western release date has not been set.

NBA 2K18 A logo for NBA 2K18 appeared during the sizzle reel. NBA 2K18 arrives in September, ahead of the 2017 NBA season.

Dragon Ball Z Xenoverse 2 Nintendo also teased Dragon Ball Z Xenoverse 2 in the sizzle reel. Xenoverse 2, a fighting-RPG hybrid was originally released in October. A release date for the Switch port has yet to be announced.

Super Bomberman R Konami is bringing the Bomberman franchise to Switch with Super Bomberman R. The game will make full use of the Switch’s unique hardware. It’s classic Bomberman with a modernized vibe. Featuring a 50-stage campaign — which you can play solo or with friends — and a battle mode, Super Bomberman R launches exclusively for Switch on March 3, in both physical and digital form.

Skylanders Imaginators The latest entry in the popular toys-to-life franchise, Skylanders, is headed to the Nintendo Switch. Skylanders Imaginators, originally released in October, let players build and customize their own characters for the first time in the series. Imaginators launches on the Switch in March.

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Capcom is reworking Street Fighter II for the Switch. The Final Challengers mixes 16-bit graphics with updated artwork from Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix. Two new characters, Evil Ryu and Violent Ken, will also be playable on the Switch.

Disgaea 5 Complete The 2015 role-playing game Disgaea 5 is coming to the Switch. Not a straight port, Disgaea 5 will get a complete tag at the end of its title, as it adds bonus scenarios, new playable characters, and classes. A limited edition is also available over at NIS America. Disgaea 5 Complete is expected to launch on the Switch this spring.

Puyo Pop Tetris Combining Puyo Puyo and Tetris gameplay, Puyo Pop Tetris — developed by the Sonic Team at Sega — was originally released in Japan in 2014. It was shown in the sizzle reel, however, and expected to launch on the Switch later this year.