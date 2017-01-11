Glacier White PS4 Slim announced, heading to Europe and Asia

If you’ve been waiting for a white PlayStation 4, then there’s some good news, as long as you don’t live in the United States.

Sony has just announced the new Glacier White PS4, and it’s set to release January 24 in Europe, Japan, and Asia.

The new variant looks just like the redesigned, slimmer, version of the PS4 released in September of last year. It will still have HDR support and will come bundled with a controller and 500GB hard drive. Unfortunately, for more hardcore gamers who have a predilection for all things white, a white PS4 Pro was not announced. As of now, the PS4 Pro can only be had in black.

The PlayStation 4 was launched in November of 2013. A little more than two years later, and with 53.4 million consoles sold, it’s about time Sony released some new colors. That’s not to say there have never been options outside of the traditional black. Gamers in the U.S. have had opportunities to get a white and gold PS4 with the limited edition Destiny: The Taken King bundle.

There was also a Batman: Arkham Knight Steel Gray bundle, a Taco Bell Gold bundle via contest, and the highly sought after 20th-anniversary gray bundle. All of these, however, were only available for a limited time, and in some cases are selling far above the retail price of $299.

Microsoft last August launched the Xbox One S, which included HDR and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, the latter of which isn’t even supported on the PS4 Pro. It came in white and had a dramatic redesign. Considering Sony’s strong momentum and holiday sales of 6.2 million, however, there may be little pressure at the company to reinvent the wheel if the current one is rolling along just fine.