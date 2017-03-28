A swing and a miss: Server issues create launch day woes for ‘MLB The Show 17’

Why it matters to you If you purchased MLB The Show 17 solely for multiplayer mode, you may be experiencing the video game equivalent of a rain delay due to launch day server issues.

If you were gearing up for some online baseball after Tuesday’s launch of MLB The Show 17, you may find yourself standing in the video game equivalent of the on-deck circle. MLB The Show 17‘s servers are currently experiencing significant issues. In a series of tweets starting just prior to the game’s early Tuesday launch, Sony addressed the network problems.

Putting the final touches on servers to let you play online & redeem preorder bonuses. More updates to follow soon. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 28, 2017

Then two hours after launch…

Servers are in process of going live. Thanks for your patience! Some may encounter unusually long access times but these should resolve soon — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 28, 2017

And then the latest tweet confirming what appears to be widespread issues:

We’ve received reports of slow/unresponsive servers; engineers are working hard to resolve. More updates ASAP. Thank you for your patience. — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 28, 2017

The responses to the trio of Twitter posts have been considerably less than happy.

More: ‘MLB: The Show 17’ promises revamped gameplay, animation, and physics

We booted up the game for ourselves, and received a network error upon landing on the main menu, followed by a message stating that we had been disconnected from The Show Online. Diamond Dynasty, the card-collecting staple and one of the biggest draws of the game, is completely inaccessible due to the server outage. Our own Diamond Dynasty progress that we made during our forthcoming review — using a special preview server — can not even be viewed without The Show Online.

The issues extend to pre-order bonuses like card packs and stubs. For users who purchased the $70 MVP Edition, their packs and stubs cannot be redeemed at this time.

To be fair, the game just launched at midnight Monday, and launch day server woes are hardly an extraordinary occurrence for AAA games, but it doesn’t negate the frustration of those players who largely buy the game to play in the online multiplayer mode with friends. Disgruntled early adopters have gathered on Reddit to share their launch day displeasure.

There’s still a wide swath of game modes to enjoy offline right now, including the headlining Road to the Show, as well as offline franchise and season modes.

It’s rare for launch day server problems to persist for very long, so you may be up and running for a game under the lights later tonight. We’ve reached out to Sony for comment, and will update as we hear more.