Modder adds ‘Pokémon Sun’ and ‘Moon’ characters to ‘Smash Bros. Wii U’

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U modder Scorpob has hacked in a selection of new character models in recent weeks, replacing the game’s standard roster with Pokémon Sun and Moon characters like Popplio, Incineroar, and Gladion.

Scorpob also released a new character model for Pokémon Sun and Moon‘s Aether Foundation member Wicke, rendering her playable in Nintendo’s cross-franchise brawler for the first time ever.

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U has cultivated a dedicated modding scene since its launch in 2014, as enterprising hackers have found methods to replace in-game character models with alternate textures, patterns, and outfits. The results have expanded the game’s roster to include new characters from several Nintendo franchises, including WarioWare and Pokémon.

One of modder Scorpob’s latest hacks replaces the Super Smash Bros. for Wii U character Peach with Wicke, an antagonist featured throughout the recent Pokémon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS. The result features a higher polygon count than the original model, along with other visual improvements.

“Wicke joins the battle! Her model from Pokémon Sun & Moon is rigged onto Peach,” Scorpob explains. “It has a higher poly count, since it is an overworld model from the 3DS, [and] it was a bit blocky so I improved it a bit. It also had trashy hands. I scrapped them and replaced it with Rosalina’s.”

Other recent Scorpob-authored characters include WarioWare’s Ashley, who subs in for Lucas, and Pokémon Sun and Moon‘s Champion Cynthia, who boasts the same moveset as Palutena. Fellow Pokémon Sun and Moon star Guzma is also slated for an upcoming mod release.

Installing modded characters in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U requires players to softmod their Wii U consoles using one of several available methods.