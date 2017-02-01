Problems plaguing the PlayStation 4 (and some possible solutions)

The PlayStation 4 is a remarkable piece of hardware, but like all game consoles, it’s not immune to the occasional hiccup. Since its original launch in 2013, Sony has worked to resolve many of the console’s intermittent issues through various firmware updates. In 2016, Sony released two new iterations of its premier console — a slimmer model with the same name and the 4K-compatible PlayStation 4 Pro — both of which provide improved performance over their predecessor, and address some of the console’s lingering hardware issues.

Still, you may find yourself with a misbehaving unit, and that’s a real bummer if you’re hoping to squeeze some gaming into your busy schedule. Our guide covers common problems with the PS4 family of systems, and offers possible solutions to get you back in the game as soon as possible.

Get in touch with Sony

First, here’s all the information you’ll need to get in contact with Sony if your particular issue is not resolved from our guide.

Phone: 1-800-345-7669 (Available Monday through Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. PST)

Forums

Live chat support

Twitter: @AskPlayStation

You can also search Sony’s error message library and follow the troubleshooting suggestions for the error that you encountered.