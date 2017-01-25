Pokémon Bank finally lets you transfer old favorites to ‘Sun’ and ‘Moon’

Why it matters to you With all previous Pokemon now available in Sun/Moon, old favorites should heat up online competition.

The long-awaited update to the 3DS application Pokémon Bank has finally arrived, allowing players to transfer Pokémon from old games into last year’s Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Until now Sun and Moon have been a closed ecosystem, with only Pokemon that you can catch, hatch or trade within the two games available. Now players who pay Pokémon Bank’s $5 per year subscription fee will be able to transfer old favorites both from previous 3DS versions, including X/Y and Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire, and from Red/Blue/Yellow, which are available as downloadable games from the 3DS eShop. Note that transferring from R/B/Y requires a companion app, called Poké Transporter, and Pokémon transported from the originals into Sun and Moon will have their stats updated for the newest games’ systems.

The Pokémon Bank update also adds a new item to the game, Mewnium-Z, a Z-Crystal that Bank subscribers can add to their game using the mystery gift feature on Sun or Moon‘s main menu.

Pokémon games have so far always featured some way to transfer Pokémon from previous generations, and with this promised update, Sun and Moon upholds that tradition. That means that, theoretically, some players might still be using their original Pokémon from 20 years ago, having transferred them to the most recent games throughout each generation.

However older Pokémon transferred to Sun and Moon unfortunately won’t be eligible to compete in The Pokémon Company’s official Pokemon Video Game Championships (VGC) competition this year, thanks to a new rule that dictates any Pokémon used in official tourneys must have been caught or hatched within Sun or Moon. But you can at least use your old faves to demolish the new Elite Four, or take them for a spin in casual online battles.

Remember: A Pokémon’s journey forward into the Sun and Moon generation is a one-way trip, since you can’t transfer ‘mons backward. Make sure they’re ready to leave their old PCs before you send them hurtling forward through Poke-time.