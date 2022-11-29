 Skip to main content
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: all Academy class midterm and finals answers

Jesse Lennox
By

The Pokémon world is both familiar and yet quite different from our own. On one hand, the existence of all these powerful creatures has created a culture almost entirely focused on catching, training, and battling Pokémon. On the other hand, kids still need to get an education, which is where the Academy comes in. Sure, in past games, your young trainer was free to leave home and travel the world without a care in the world, but in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet,you will be a student first.

While you could completely ignore the Academy once you’ve finished the tutorial section of the game and are let loose in the open world, there are some great incentives the game doesn’t tell you about for attending classes and doing well. There are seven total courses available — biology, math, history, battle studies, language, art, and home economics — that each has a midterm and final exam to take. Some do require you to earn gym badges first, but they are all worth completing. While they shouldn’t be as hard as a real class, if you want a sneak peek at our test papers, we don’t mind you taking a glance to see all the answers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How classes work

Fidough looking confused.

To take a class in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to head back to the Academy and speak to the receptionist. You will then attend a brief class of your choice and learn some basic information depending on the course you picked. Once you’ve gone to three regular classes for any given subject, you can then take the midterm test. Once you’ve passed that, take three more classes to unlock the final exam. You will get small prizes for passing each, plus improve your relationship with that instructor as well.

For midterms, you need to get at least three answers correct to pass, while finals require at least four. Each midterm you pass will net you five EXP Candies S, while finals reward you with five EXP Candies M. Here are all the answers for each test:

Biology

Midterm answers

  1.  ZR button
  2.  2
  3.  Walking around
  4.  Giving them a Berry
  5.  Gym Badges

Final answers

  1. Two
  2. False
  3. 1 in 4,000
  4. False

Math

Midterm answers

  1. Double damage
  2. Half damage
  3. Eleven
  4. About 4 percent
  5. One-and-a-half times as much

Final answers

  1. Five
  2. 75
  3. About 12 percent
  4. Triple Damage
  5. 2

History

Midterm answers

  1. The Great Crater of Paldea
  2. Treasure
  3. Approximately 2,000 years ago
  4. 805 years ago
  5. Knowledge

Final answers

  1. Area Zero
  2. 805 years ago
  3. A folding fan
  4. Health
  5. 10 years ago

Languages

Midterm answers

  1. Thank you
  2. Delicieux
  3. Time to eat
  4. Compliment them
  5. Salvatore

Final answers

  1. Delicieux
  2. I love you
  3. Anger
  4. Happiness
  5. Salvatore

Battle Studies

Midterm answers

  1. Special
  2. The move’s name
  3. Four
  4. Terastallizing and attacking
  5. Fighting

Final answers

  1. Go all out!
  2. Auto Battles
  3. Exchange materials
  4. Lv. 50
  5. True

Art

Midterm answers

  1. Tera Jewel
  2. Grass type
  3. Hexagon
  4. Medali
  5. No correct answer

Final answers

  1. The Treasure Eatery
  2. Surrendering Sunflora
  3. 2
  4. Levincia
  5. False

Home Economics

Midterm answers

  1. Increasing speed
  2. Fillings and condiments
  3. Oran Berry
  4. True
  5. False

Final answers

  1. Sparkling Power
  2. It helps hatch strong Pokémon
  3. Make food with others
  4. PokémonWash
  5. It doesn’t matter

