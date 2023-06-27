Clive is a more sentimental guy than you might expect from looking at him. Even though he puts on a tough face, it’s clear he still cares deeply for those around him in Final Fantasy 16. This is most obvious once you unlock the Wall of Memories where he will store all the trinkets and items he finds to display. These curiosities are the main collectibles you will be picking up throughout Final Fantasy 16, but only the first is handed to you. The remaining ones will be off the main path and take a little more work. If you want to fully stock Clive’s Wall of Memories with every collectible, here’s where you can find them in Final Fantasy 16.
All curiosities
There are a total of 22 curiosities to find to fill up your Wall of Memories in Final Fantasy 16, but you could really say 21 since the first is given to you as part of the story. Here’s where to get them all so you can unlock the For the Hoard trophy.
The Oath
Automatically obtained once you reach the “Cid the Outlaw” main quest.
Ambrosia’s Tack
Rewarded to you after completing “The White-Winged Wonder” sidequest.
Martelle Apples
Rewarded to you after completing “The Fruits of Her Labors” sidequest.
Cid’s Goblet
Rewarded to you after completing the “Payback” sidequest.
Guardians Scarf
Rewarded to you after completing “The Flames of War” sidequest.
Continental Censer
Rewarded to you after completing the “An Eye for an Eye” sidequest.
Hanged Man Signboard
Rewarded to you after completing the “For Great Justice II” sidequest.
Martha’s Rest Signboard
Rewarded to you after completing the “Rekindling the Flame II” sidequest.
Crimson Caravans Signboard
Rewarded to you after completing the “Trading Places II” sidequest.
Charred Sparring Sword
Rewarded to you after completing the “More than Words” sidequest.
Scholar’s Bonnet
Rewarded to you after completing the”An Inconvenient Truth” sidequest.
Stolas Quill
Rewarded to you after completing the “A Tail to Tell” sidequest.
Model Airship
Rewarded to you after completing the “Aiming High” sidequest.
Winter Mead
Rewarded to you after completing the “Silver Linings” sidequest.
Rusted Battlehelm
Rewarded to you after completing the “Where There’s a Will” sidequest.
Snow Daisy Garland
Rewarded to you after completing the “Priceless” sidequest.
The Triunity Accord
Rewarded to you after completing the “Three’s Company” sidequest.
Briar’s Kiss Signboard
Rewarded to you after completing the “Lines in the Sand II” sidequest.
Clayhearth Signboard
Rewarded to you after completing the “Duty Undying II” sidequest.
Veil Signboard
Rewarded to you after completing the “Under New Management II” sidequest.
Medicine Chest
Rewarded to you after completing the “Back to Their Origin” sidequest.
The Circle of Malius
Rewarded to you after completing all of the trails in every chronolith.
