 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Wall of Memories curiosities in Final Fantasy 16

Jesse Lennox
By

Clive is a more sentimental guy than you might expect from looking at him. Even though he puts on a tough face, it’s clear he still cares deeply for those around him in Final Fantasy 16. This is most obvious once you unlock the Wall of Memories where he will store all the trinkets and items he finds to display. These curiosities are the main collectibles you will be picking up throughout Final Fantasy 16, but only the first is handed to you. The remaining ones will be off the main path and take a little more work. If you want to fully stock Clive’s Wall of Memories with every collectible, here’s where you can find them in Final Fantasy 16.

All curiosities

A description of the oath item in the wall of memories.
Square Enix

There are a total of 22 curiosities to find to fill up your Wall of Memories in Final Fantasy 16, but you could really say 21 since the first is given to you as part of the story. Here’s where to get them all so you can unlock the For the Hoard trophy.

Recommended Videos

The Oath

Automatically obtained once you reach the “Cid the Outlaw” main quest.

Ambrosia’s Tack

Rewarded to you after completing “The White-Winged Wonder” sidequest.

Martelle Apples

Rewarded to you after completing “The Fruits of Her Labors” sidequest.

Cid’s Goblet

Rewarded to you after completing the “Payback” sidequest.

Guardians Scarf

Rewarded to you after completing “The Flames of War” sidequest.

Continental Censer

Rewarded to you after completing the “An Eye for an Eye” sidequest.

Hanged Man Signboard

Rewarded to you after completing the “For Great Justice II” sidequest.

Martha’s Rest Signboard

Rewarded to you after completing the “Rekindling the Flame II” sidequest.

Crimson Caravans Signboard

Rewarded to you after completing the “Trading Places II” sidequest.

Charred Sparring Sword

Rewarded to you after completing the “More than Words” sidequest.

Scholar’s Bonnet

Rewarded to you after completing the”An Inconvenient Truth” sidequest.

Stolas Quill

Rewarded to you after completing the “A Tail to Tell” sidequest.

Model Airship

Rewarded to you after completing the “Aiming High” sidequest.

Winter Mead

Rewarded to you after completing the “Silver Linings” sidequest.

Rusted Battlehelm

Rewarded to you after completing the “Where There’s a Will” sidequest.

Snow Daisy Garland

Rewarded to you after completing the “Priceless” sidequest.

The Triunity Accord

Rewarded to you after completing the “Three’s Company” sidequest.

Briar’s Kiss Signboard

Rewarded to you after completing the “Lines in the Sand II” sidequest.

Clayhearth Signboard

Rewarded to you after completing the “Duty Undying II” sidequest.

Veil Signboard

Rewarded to you after completing the “Under New Management II” sidequest.

Medicine Chest

Rewarded to you after completing the “Back to Their Origin” sidequest.

The Circle of Malius

Rewarded to you after completing all of the trails in every chronolith.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is so big that it’s coming out on two discs
Cloud and his friends overlook a scenic field.

The grand finale of Summer Game Fest 2023 went out on a high note with brand-new footage of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is now slated for an early 2024 release date. The game is so big that it'll release on two discs.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is the second of three planned games in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, starting with 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake. That game only covered the initial Midgar section of the game, though it expanded upon and added new content and features to flesh it out. With the conclusion of that title, as well as the Episode: Intermission DLC, we've only had a small glimpse as to how Rebirth will handle the game once going to the open world.

Read more
Final Fantasy 16: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Shiva in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy XVI is finally on its way after a prolonged gap between it and the previous numbered entry. While numerous major titles have seen delays in the past couple of years, we're glad to finally know the game is nearly upon us. There are still plenty of mysteries about the new adventure, but here's everything we know so far.
Release date

Final Fantasy XVI is confirmed to be arriving on June 22, 2023.
Platforms

Read more
Final Fantasy XVI State of Play reveals Cid’s Hideaway and story mode
Two eikons stare one another down in Final Fantasy XVI.

Square Enix and Sony shared over 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI footage and information today during the State of Play presentation. During this dedicated showcase, we got a general overview of the game's story and combat, saw Cid's Hideaway, and learned about a story-focused mode that is recommended for players new to action games.
Final Fantasy XVI - State of Play 4K | PS5 Games
After an introduction from Producer Naoki Yoshida, the State of Play explained how Final Fantasy XVI takes place across different periods, when Clive is in his teens, 20s, and 30s. We then see a bit of gameplay with teenage Clive, a look at the world map, and an overview of many of the different locales players can visit during their adventure. The State of Play then moved on to combat, explaining the basics: how Clive gains abilities from the Eikons he encounters and how players can upgrade them with ability points.
Some accessories can be equipped to make the game easier. Players can choose to have a "Story-Focused" adventure when starting a new game if they want those helpful accessories automatically equipped from the start. We then meet some of Clive's allies, like Cid and Jill and Clive's pet Torgal, who can also help Clive in a fight. The State of Play then introduces Cid's Hideaway, which contains vendors, a training mode, a Hunt Board, various sidequests, and more.

After a look at some bosses, we got to see some spectacle-filled Eikon fights, which change up the combat, like turning the game into a Panzer Dragoon-like aerial shooter. These are visual marvels to behold. To end the stream, Yoshida revealed that Final Fantasy XVI's main theme was performed by Kenshi Yonezu.
Final Fantasy XVI will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 on June 22.

Read more