Starting today, Nintendo Switch owners can now download the Pokémon TV app onto their consoles. The app allows viewers to watch a plethora of episodes of the Pokémon TV series from all of its seasons. The app is free to download on the Nintendo eShop.

Attention all Trainers! #PokemonTV is now available on #NintendoSwitch, featuring full episodes of #PokemonTheSeries, exciting matches from the world of @PlayPokemon, new Junior content for tiny Trainers, and more! https://t.co/LPK7APMqPK pic.twitter.com/5odHmNa2uI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2021

Pokémon TV is an app filled with various videos related to the Pokémon franchise. The app has hundreds of episodes from the Pokémon TV series, including full seasons. There are also special animated features that can only be found on the app.

Besides the more typical content, viewers can also watch competitive matches from the mainline Pokémon games, as well as tournaments for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The app is also getting a Junior category sometime down the road, which will feature video content directed at younger viewers, like sing-alongs and famous nursery rhymes. Pokémon TV will rotate what is available to watch, so be sure to keep track of what season you are currently watching or it will disappear faster than Entei in tall grass.

Pokémon TV was simply a web player when it first launched in 2010. The app has grown considerably and is now available on various operating systems and devices including Android, iOS, Apple TV, and Kindle. The Nintendo Switch version of the app requires an internet connection in order to stream the video content. This is in contrast to other platforms that allow viewers to download videos in order to watch them offline. It can be downloaded for free on the Switch eShop right now.

