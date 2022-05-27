 Skip to main content
New Pokémon Unite mode lets you catch ’em just like the RPGs

By

The Pokémon-themed MOBA, Pokémon Unite, is introducing a new game mode allowing players to catch wild Pokémon. The new mode, called “Catch ’em Battles” will be playable starting on May 30 on Switch and mobile devices.

Pokémon Unite is the free to play Switch and mobile-exclusive MOBA where players take control of their favorite pocket monsters in 5v5 battles with other players. Catch ’em Battles shrinks the team sizes to 4v4, but also brings in one of the core elements of the franchise: Catching Pokémon in the wild and using them in battle. After weakening a wild Pokémon via battle in the current mode, players will be able to use a Pokéball to recruit them. Once caught, players can swap to that Pokémon and control it at the touch of a button.

Not only will this let fans change what moves they have access to, but switching out during battle will also give an advantage if the backup Pokémon is still at full health. This will vastly expand the current number of playable Pokémon in the game, though it isn’t clear at this time if any wild Pokémon will be selectable as default characters.

Pokémon Unite was seen as a very accessible and beginner-friendly MOBA, which is generally seen as more “hardcore,” thanks to the shorter game length and fewer complex mechanics. However, it was heavily criticized by many for implementing pay-to-win elements, as well as a lackluster subscription model. Thankfully this new mode will be available to everyone, and hopefully, this indicates further support and changes to improve this title.

